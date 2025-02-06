RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Begins 10-Day Visit to West Bengal: Key Agendas and Schedule

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a significant 10-day tour of West Bengal, starting Thursday evening.

During this visit, he will engage with RSS functionaries to discuss organizational strategies, future goals, and community outreach efforts.

Mohan Bhagwat’s Kolkata Schedule: Strengthening RSS Networks

For the first five days, Bhagwat will be stationed in Kolkata, where he is expected to meet with key RSS leaders, social influencers, and community stakeholders. His discussions will primarily focus on enhancing the organization’s framework, increasing grassroots engagement, and reinforcing its ideological commitments.

On February 11, Bhagwat will take a brief pause before resuming his tour of the South Bengal districts.

Visit to South Bengal: Key Locations and Meetings

From February 7-10, Bhagwat will engage with RSS functionaries in the Dakshin Banga zone, covering key districts like Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas.

On February 13, his focus will shift to the Madhyabanga zone, which includes districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia.

A notable highlight of his tour is his visit to Burdwan on February 16, where he is expected to address a public rally—the only one scheduled during his West Bengal visit. Here, he will interact with regional RSS leaders, activists, and influential local figures to discuss the organization’s expansion and socio-cultural initiatives.

Key Events and Major Announcements

Apart from closed-door organizational meetings, Bhagwat’s visit includes several crucial events:

Brainstorming Session (Feb 11-12): A high-level discussion to devise strategies for RSS’s long-term goals.

A high-level discussion to devise strategies for RSS’s long-term goals. New RSS Office Inauguration (Feb 14): Bhagwat will officially open a new RSS office in the Madhyabanga zone, marking a significant step in the organization’s outreach.

Bhagwat will officially open a new RSS office in the Madhyabanga zone, marking a significant step in the organization’s outreach. RSS Functionaries Conference (Feb 16): A major conference at the SAI Complex in Burdwan, aimed at strengthening the organization’s efforts in Bengal.

Key Themes of Bhagwat’s Address: Patriotism, Self-Reliance, and Social Values

Mohan Bhagwat’s interactions will emphasize core RSS values such as:

Promoting Nationalism and Patriotism: Encouraging grassroots-level engagement to foster a sense of national pride within the Hindu community.

Encouraging grassroots-level engagement to foster a sense of national pride within the Hindu community. Self-Reliance and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Vision: Advocating for economic and social self-sufficiency, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Advocating for economic and social self-sufficiency, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Environmental Protection and Cleanliness Initiatives: Encouraging RSS pracharaks (campaigners) to actively engage in community-driven cleanliness programs and environmental conservation efforts.

RSS General Secretary’s Perspective on the Visit

RSS General Secretary Jishnu Basu elaborated on the objectives of Bhagwat’s visit, clarifying that it is primarily an organizational event rather than a politically motivated one. He stated that every RSS pracharak would focus on:

Spreading awareness about environmental preservation.

Encouraging community members to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

Strengthening ties with local communities through grassroots efforts.

Basu also emphasized that Bhagwat’s visit was pre-planned and not connected to the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. However, political analysts argue that the RSS plays a crucial role in shaping BJP’s electoral strategies, making Bhagwat’s visit politically significant.

Political Implications and Future Outlook

While the RSS officially maintains that its operations are non-political, its influence on the BJP’s electoral performance is well-documented. Bhagwat’s presence in West Bengal—a state where BJP has been striving to expand its foothold—will likely have political ramifications, particularly as the party gears up for the next state elections.

Political observers note that Bhagwat’s meetings with community influencers and local RSS leaders could indirectly shape the BJP’s strategy in the region. His engagement with grassroots workers may help strengthen BJP’s organizational presence in Bengal’s urban and rural landscapes.