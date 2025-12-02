Assam: PM Modi reiterates commitment on Asom Diwas

New Delhi: Extending greetings on the occasion of Asom Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated the commitment to advancing the inclusive, culturally rooted and development-oriented vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, whose legacy continues to shape Assam’s identity.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his “best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Assam,” noting that the day serves as a reminder of the state’s civilisational depth and the unifying principles laid down by Sukapha over eight centuries ago.

Observed on December 2 every year, Asom Divas—also known as Sukapha Divas—commemorates the arrival of Sukapha in 1228 AD and celebrates the foundation of the Ahom rule that went on to influence Assam’s socio-cultural fabric for nearly 600 years.

PM Modi said the occasion offers an opportunity to “reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha,” whose emphasis on unity, administrative foresight and cultural assimilation has remained central to Assam’s ethos.

Linking the historical legacy with contemporary governance, the Prime Minister highlighted the work done in recent years by both the NDA government at the Centre and the Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said the two governments have been “working tirelessly to boost the progress of Assam,” with significant improvements visible in physical infrastructure, connectivity, and social sectors, including health, education and welfare delivery.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s efforts toward preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Tai-Ahom community.

“Numerous steps are being taken towards popularising the Tai-Ahom culture and the Tai language. This will greatly benefit the youth of Assam,” he said, pointing to ongoing initiatives in documentation, research support, cultural centres and curriculum integration.

Asom Divas is marked across the state with cultural programmes, seminars and community gatherings that honour Sukapha’s legacy of harmonious coexistence among diverse communities.

Over the decades, the day has grown in significance as a platform to reinforce Assam’s historical identity while reflecting on contemporary aspirations.

PM Modi’s message ties the state’s civilisational pride with its current development trajectory, signalling continuity between heritage and progress—an idea that has increasingly featured in the Centre’s outreach to the Northeast.