Aster Prime Hospital hosts EMCON 2025 – Pre-Conference on “Neuro Emergencies

Conference was organised in collaboration with the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI)

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospital in association with the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), successfully hosted the Pre-Conference Workshop _ EMCON 2025 _, focusing on the theme “Rapid Recognition & Management of Life-Threatening Neurological Emergencies”.

The full-day scientific event brought together leading emergency physicians, neurologists, intensivists, and healthcare professionals to deliberate on cutting-edge practices and emerging trends in neuro-emergency care.

The workshop, held on Saturday, October 25th, featured highly interactive sessions and case-based discussions aimed at enhancing clinical acumen and decision-making in time-sensitive neurological emergencies. The deliberations covered a wide range of critical topics including:

Rapid Neuro Assessment in the Emergency Department (ED)

Stroke in the ED – Time is Brain

Acute Neuromuscular and Spinal Emergencies

Coma & Altered Mental Status – ED Algorithm

Paediatric Neuro Emergencies & Neuro Imaging

Emergencies in Neuro Rehabilitation

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) & Raised Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Management

Commenting on the workshop, Dr. K. Hari Kumar Reddy, CEO, Aster Hospitals – Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, and Patron of the event said, “ At Aster Prime Hospital, we believe that preparedness in emergency care can make the difference between life and death.

Neuro emergencies require swift recognition and coordinated action, and academic platforms like EMCON play a pivotal role in empowering emergency physicians with the latest evidence-based protocols. We are proud to partner with SEMI in advancing this vital mission.”

“ The pre-conference on Neuro Emergencies at EMCON 2025 has set a high benchmark for academic engagement. The sessions were designed to translate complex neurological concepts into practical, bedside emergency care approaches.

Our goal is to ensure that every emergency department in India is equipped to handle neuro-critical cases with speed, skill, and confidence,” add Dr. T S Srinath Kumar, Academic Chair and Event Director of EMCON 2025.

The event underscored the importance of early recognition, structured assessment, and multidisciplinary coordination in managing neurological emergency conditions where “minutes matter” – Dr Suresh MVN (Organising Chairman)

With its focus on continuous professional education and collaborative learning, Aster Prime Hospital, in partnership with SEMI, reaffirmed its leadership in shaping the future of emergency medicine in India.

The event was graced by chief guest Dr. Sowjanya Patibandla, National President, SEMI, who lauded Aster Prime Hospital for its commitment to advancing the quality of emergency medicine education and fostering clinical excellence through academic collaborations. The event was also attended by Dr. Ranganadham Paidi Peddigari, Dr Y Murali Krishna, Dr Niloufer Ali & Dr Vivek Potluri

