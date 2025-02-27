Atishi Leads Sit-in After Suspended Opposition MLAs Denied Entry into Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi led a sit-in outside the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, accusing Speaker Vijender Gupta of highhandedness after 21 Opposition MLAs were denied entry to the premises.

Opposition MLAs Denied Entry

Atishi claimed that this was the first time in the country’s history that elected representatives had been blocked from entering a legislature. “We are not staging a sit-in but have been forced to squat here as the security staff has refused to allow us entry,” Atishi told IANS.

The AAP MLA from Kalkaji also stated that when the suspended MLAs demanded a copy of the Speaker’s order prohibiting their entry, the security staff was unable to provide any documentation.

Suspension Extended

On Tuesday, Speaker Vijender Gupta had initially suspended the AAP MLAs for three sittings. However, on Thursday, the Assembly Secretariat announced that the suspension had been extended for the entire session and would likely continue until March 3.

Atishi also questioned the ruling BJP’s actions, saying, “After all, why is the ruling BJP so afraid of the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar?” She referred to Tuesday’s proceedings when the AAP MLAs were suspended after complaining about the alleged removal of Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s photos from the office of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

BJP’s Response

In response to the allegations, the BJP dismissed claims of any violation of rules in the Assembly. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma stated, “It is just the beginning. Many firsts are going to take place in the new Assembly because they did nothing constructive in the past 10 years.” He added, “The misbehaviour by AAP MLAs during the address to the House by L-G V. K. Saxena is a blot on parliamentary practices.”

Verma emphasized that the rule book and convention demand respect for proceedings, especially during addresses such as the L-G’s address, which he said led to the suspension of AAP MLAs for their conduct.

BJP Defends Suspension

BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot also criticized the AAP, stating, “The AAP MLAs have no face to complain about the suspension. In the previous Assembly, BJP MLA O. P. Sharma was suspended for the entire session.” He questioned why the AAP MLAs were making an issue of their suspension, pointing out the past precedent.