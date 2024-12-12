Australia: Two teens arrested over shooting, car fire in Sydney

Sydney: Two Australian teenagers were arrested on Thursday after police believe they are linked to a crash, car fire and shooting in western Sydney.

Police in Australia’s state of New South Wales said in a statement on Thursday that officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at a barbershop in Mount Druitt, about 40 kilometres west of central Sydney, at about 2:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, police found several bullet holes in the shop’s window.

The shooting was reported shortly after officers arrested two 17-year-old teens at the site of a crashed vehicle in a neighbouring suburb.

The vehicle, which police said was stolen, had failed to comply with a police order to stop, triggering a pursuit that ended with the crash. The two teens were uninjured and arrested on the scene.

“During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized two firearms, a jerry can of petrol and two balaclavas,” NSW Police said.

At about 2:10 a.m., emergency services were called to reports of a nearby car fire.

Following initial inquiries, police believe all three incidents are linked, Australia’s 9News network reported.

Crime scenes have been established at the sites of the shooting and the car fire. The investigation is ongoing.