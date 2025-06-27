Ayushmann Khurrana Invited to Join Oscars Voting Academy

Mumbai: In a major international recognition, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been officially invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the body that votes for the Oscars. He joins an elite list of 534 global artists and professionals who received invitations this year, including names like Kamal Haasan, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Strong, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jason Momoa.

Academy Honors Global Talent for Contributions to Cinema

The announcement was made on June 26, as the Academy welcomed members from across various branches of filmmaking — including actors, writers, directors, producers, and technologists.

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” said Bill Kramer, Academy CEO, and Janet Yang, Academy President.

"These individuals have made indelible contributions to global cinema."

What This Means for Ayushmann Khurrana

With this invite, Ayushmann Khurrana now gains eligibility to vote for Oscar winners, joining a prestigious circle of film industry professionals shaping the future of international cinema. His induction reflects his global influence and excellence in storytelling, especially for socially relevant and experimental cinema in India.

Membership Process at the Oscars Academy

The Academy membership is by invitation only and not through application. Most candidates are sponsored by two existing Academy members, except in cases where individuals have been Oscar nominees, who are automatically considered.

All membership recommendations undergo scrutiny by branch executive committees and are finalized by the Board of Governors. The Academy maintains its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and representation in all its branches.

Ayushmann Khurrana: From MTV Roadies to Global Recognition

Ayushmann first rose to fame as the winner of MTV Roadies Season 2 (2004). He made his Bollywood debut in Vicky Donor (2012), earning praise for his unconventional roles and socially conscious storytelling.

Notable Films:

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Andhadhun (National Award Winner)

(National Award Winner) Article 15

Badhaai Ho

Dream Girl , Dream Girl 2

, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series

series Bala

His consistent contribution to Indian cinema with strong scripts and bold themes makes his inclusion in the Oscars voting panel a proud moment for the Indian film industry.