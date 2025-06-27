TS Class 10 Supplementary Results Out Today – Here’s How to Check

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will declare the SSC (Class 10) Supplementary Exam Results 2025 today, Friday, at 3 PM, according to Krishna Rao, Director of the 10th Examination Department.

Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at www.bse.telangana.gov.in once they are released.

Telangana 10th Supplementary Results 2025: Key Highlights

Result Date : Friday, June 27, 2025

: Friday, June 27, 2025 Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Official Website : www.bse.telangana.gov.in

: www.bse.telangana.gov.in Number of Students Appeared: Around 38,000

How to Check Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Online

Visit the official website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the link titled “SSC Supplementary Results 2025“ Enter your hall ticket number and other required details Click on Submit Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

About the SSC Supplementary Exams

The supplementary exams are conducted for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 board exams. The results will determine whether they have successfully cleared the academic year.

Krishna Rao urged students to regularly check the official website to avoid falling for fake result links or misinformation.