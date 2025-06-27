Telangana

TS Class 10 Supplementary Results Out Today – Here’s How to Check

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will declare the SSC (Class 10) Supplementary Exam Results 2025 today, Friday, at 3 PM, according to Krishna Rao, Director of the 10th Examination Department.

Safiya Begum27 June 2025 - 10:41
TS Class 10 Supplementary Results Out Today – Here’s How to Check
TS Class 10 Supplementary Results Out Today – Here’s How to Check

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will declare the SSC (Class 10) Supplementary Exam Results 2025 today, Friday, at 3 PM, according to Krishna Rao, Director of the 10th Examination Department.

Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at www.bse.telangana.gov.in once they are released.

Telangana 10th Supplementary Results 2025: Key Highlights

  • Result Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM
  • Official Website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Number of Students Appeared: Around 38,000

How to Check Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Online

  1. Visit the official website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. Click on the link titled “SSC Supplementary Results 2025
  3. Enter your hall ticket number and other required details
  4. Click on Submit
  5. Your result will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Rise After Trump Hints at Major US-India Trade Agreement

About the SSC Supplementary Exams

The supplementary exams are conducted for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular Class 10 board exams. The results will determine whether they have successfully cleared the academic year.

Krishna Rao urged students to regularly check the official website to avoid falling for fake result links or misinformation.

Tags
Safiya Begum27 June 2025 - 10:41
Back to top button