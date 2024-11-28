Ayyappa Devotees Protest RTC Driver’s Drunk Driving Test for Wearing Ayyappa Mala

Mahbubabad: An RTC driver, Nagaraju, who wore an Ayyappa Mala, faced protests from the Ayyappa Swamy Bhakti Mandali after RTC officials subjected him to a drunk driving test. The incident occurred at the RTC depot in the town of Torruru, where the driver was performing his duties.

The controversy erupted when the officials conducted the “drunk and drive” test on Nagaraju, who was wearing the sacred Ayyappa Mala, a symbol of devotion to Lord Ayyappa. The Ayyappa Swamy Bhakti Mandali, outraged by the test, organized a protest (Dharna) in front of the RTC depot, expressing their discontent over the treatment of the driver.

Also Read: SP Charan Rejects Use of AI to Replicate Father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Voice in Music

The situation escalated until the RTC depot manager issued an apology for the incident, calming the protesting devotees. The Ayyappa Swamy Bhakti Mandali leaders accepted the apology but urged for greater sensitivity towards religious practices in the future.

This incident has sparked a discussion about respecting religious sentiments while enforcing regulations like drunk driving tests. The Ayyappa Swamy Bhakti Mandali emphasized the importance of honoring the religious practices of devotees, particularly those following the traditions of Lord Ayyappa.