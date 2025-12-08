New ‘Babri Masjid’ Project Launched in Hyderabad, Mushtaq Malik’s Big Statement on 33rd Anniversary

In a significant announcement on the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, President of Tehreek Muslim Shabban and Convener of the Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee, declared that a memorial Babri Masjid will be constructed in Hyderabad.

He made the announcement while addressing a public gathering on Saturday, 6 December, marking 33 years since the demolition of the historic mosque in Ayodhya.

According to Malik, the proposed structure will be designed in the architectural style of the original Babri Masjid, serving as a symbolic reminder of its legacy.

Also Read: Hyderabad Air Quality Worsens as Winter Intensifies | AQI Touches 180, Experts Warn Delhi-Like Scenario

Emotional Appeal and Inspiration Behind the Initiative

During his speech, Mushtaq Malik recounted a deeply emotional scene from Murshidabad, West Bengal, where he saw Muslims walking with bricks on their shoulders for nearly 200 kilometres to contribute to the construction of a new mosque.

He said:

“Since 2019, it has been my wish that a memorial Babri Masjid be built. If Allah wills, this work will definitely be completed.”

Malik added that the sentiment and dedication of people across India continue to inspire this project.

oundation Laid in Murshidabad for a Similar Babri Masjid-Inspired Structure

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a mosque built on the model of Babri Masjid. The ceremony was conducted amid tight security, with supporters participating in the event.

Kabir stated:

“Thirty-three years ago, Muslims suffered a deep wound… Today, we are trying to place a small bandage on that pain.”

The symbolic act in Murshidabad has drawn nationwide attention, further fuelling discussions around memorial constructions.

Challenges Acknowledged but Commitment Remains Firm

Mushtaq Malik acknowledged that the Hyderabad mosque project may face opposition, legal hurdles, and political pressure, but expressed complete confidence that the initiative will take shape.

He said the project is expected to reach a significant milestone by December next year, emphasizing that community support and determination will drive it forward.

Malik reiterated that attempts to halt the project would not succeed:

“There may be efforts to stop us, but with Allah’s help, this mosque will stand.”

The announcement of a memorial Babri Masjid in Hyderabad has added a new dimension to the ongoing national discourse surrounding the 1992 demolition. As similar symbolic initiatives emerge in other states like West Bengal, the coming months are expected to witness further political, social, and administrative discussions around these projects.