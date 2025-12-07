Hyderabad Air Quality Worsens as Winter Intensifies | AQI Touches 180, Experts Warn Delhi-Like Scenario
Hyderabad’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, with AQI rising to 180 as winter temperatures drop. Experts warn that temperature inversion and pollution buildup may push the city toward Delhi-like hazardous conditions. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
Hyderabad, once known for its relatively clean air, is now witnessing rapidly deteriorating air quality as winter sets in. The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 180, placing the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category. Experts warn that the situation may worsen in the coming days as nighttime temperatures continue to fall.
Table of Contents
This shift marks Hyderabad’s growing presence among India’s increasingly polluted urban centers.
Why Hyderabad’s Air Is Getting Worse — Experts Explain
According to environmental specialists, the pollution spike is linked to temperature inversion, a winter phenomenon that traps pollutants close to the ground.
Key factors contributing to worsening air quality:
- Rapid drop in night temperatures
- Vehicular emissions
- Industrial pollutants
- Dust and suspended particulate matter
- Reduced wind movement
Hyderabad is now showing the same winter pollution pattern that Delhi experiences every year—cold air forms a stable layer like a “lid,” preventing smoke, dust, and emissions from dispersing.
Temperature Inversion Causing Pollution to Stay Trapped
Scientists explain that during cold and clear nights, the ground cools quickly. The air touching the ground becomes cold and heavy, forming a dense layer. Warm air above acts like a cap, trapping pollutants beneath it.
This leads to:
- Higher pollution at night and early morning
- Slow dissipation of smoke and dust
- AQI rising to unhealthy levels even in residential areas
As a result, pollution remains suspended near breathing levels, increasing health risks.
Areas Recording the Sharpest Pollution Spikes
Hyderabad witnessed significant temperature drops on Saturday night, worsening air stagnation:
- Maredpally recorded 13.8°C, the lowest
- Neighbourhoods falling below 14°C include:
- Tirumalgiri
- Charminar
- Asif Nagar
- Himayatnagar
- Bandlaguda
- Nampally
- Musheerabad
These areas also reported higher AQI levels compared to the city average.
Understanding AQI Levels
|AQI Range
|Air Quality Category
|0–50
|Good
|51–100
|Moderate
|101–150
|Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
|151–200
|Unhealthy
|201–300
|Very Unhealthy
|301–500
|Hazardous
With AQI hovering around 180, Hyderabad is currently in the “unhealthy” bracket.
Health Risks Rising as Air Quality Drops
Doctors warn that with every person inhaling nearly 14,000 liters of air daily, the impact of pollution is inevitable. Poor air quality can trigger:
- Asthma and lung irritation
- Chronic respiratory diseases
- Heart complications
- Increased hospital admissions
- Worsening symptoms among the elderly and children
If current trends continue, experts caution that Hyderabad’s pollution levels may soon resemble Delhi’s winter crisis.
Hyderabad’s worsening pollution—driven by temperature inversion, emissions, and climate conditions—signals a growing environmental threat. With AQI already touching 180, authorities and citizens must act swiftly to prevent the city from sliding into the hazardous pollution patterns seen in northern India.