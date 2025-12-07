Hyderabad Air Quality Worsens as Winter Intensifies | AQI Touches 180, Experts Warn Delhi-Like Scenario

Hyderabad, once known for its relatively clean air, is now witnessing rapidly deteriorating air quality as winter sets in. The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 180, placing the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category. Experts warn that the situation may worsen in the coming days as nighttime temperatures continue to fall.

This shift marks Hyderabad’s growing presence among India’s increasingly polluted urban centers.

Why Hyderabad’s Air Is Getting Worse — Experts Explain

According to environmental specialists, the pollution spike is linked to temperature inversion, a winter phenomenon that traps pollutants close to the ground.

Key factors contributing to worsening air quality:

Rapid drop in night temperatures

Vehicular emissions

Industrial pollutants

Dust and suspended particulate matter

Reduced wind movement

Hyderabad is now showing the same winter pollution pattern that Delhi experiences every year—cold air forms a stable layer like a “lid,” preventing smoke, dust, and emissions from dispersing.

Temperature Inversion Causing Pollution to Stay Trapped

Scientists explain that during cold and clear nights, the ground cools quickly. The air touching the ground becomes cold and heavy, forming a dense layer. Warm air above acts like a cap, trapping pollutants beneath it.

This leads to:

Higher pollution at night and early morning

Slow dissipation of smoke and dust

AQI rising to unhealthy levels even in residential areas

As a result, pollution remains suspended near breathing levels, increasing health risks.

Areas Recording the Sharpest Pollution Spikes

Hyderabad witnessed significant temperature drops on Saturday night, worsening air stagnation:

Maredpally recorded 13.8°C , the lowest

recorded , the lowest Neighbourhoods falling below 14°C include: Tirumalgiri Charminar Asif Nagar Himayatnagar Bandlaguda Nampally Musheerabad



These areas also reported higher AQI levels compared to the city average.

Understanding AQI Levels

AQI Range Air Quality Category 0–50 Good 51–100 Moderate 101–150 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 151–200 Unhealthy 201–300 Very Unhealthy 301–500 Hazardous

With AQI hovering around 180, Hyderabad is currently in the “unhealthy” bracket.

Health Risks Rising as Air Quality Drops

Doctors warn that with every person inhaling nearly 14,000 liters of air daily, the impact of pollution is inevitable. Poor air quality can trigger:

Asthma and lung irritation

Chronic respiratory diseases

Heart complications

Increased hospital admissions

Worsening symptoms among the elderly and children

If current trends continue, experts caution that Hyderabad’s pollution levels may soon resemble Delhi’s winter crisis.

Hyderabad’s worsening pollution—driven by temperature inversion, emissions, and climate conditions—signals a growing environmental threat. With AQI already touching 180, authorities and citizens must act swiftly to prevent the city from sliding into the hazardous pollution patterns seen in northern India.