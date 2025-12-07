Hyderabad Road to Be Named ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, Announces Telangana Govt

In a major symbolic move, the Telangana government has announced that the Hyderabad road housing the US Consulate General will be renamed as ‘Donald Trump Avenue’. The road, which sees high diplomatic and international traffic, will now carry the name of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Officials confirmed that the state government will formally write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy informing them about this renaming proposal.

Part of CM Revanth Reddy’s Vision for a Global, Innovation-Driven Telangana

This decision stems from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision to project Hyderabad as a global innovation hub.

Earlier this year, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in New Delhi, the Chief Minister proposed naming major city roads after global corporations and influential personalities who represent technological innovation and international cooperation.

The naming of Donald Trump Avenue is being seen as part of this broader strategic branding exercise.

More Iconic Names Coming: Ratan Tata, Google, Microsoft, Wipro

The Telangana government is simultaneously planning to honour more global and national icons through landmark names across Hyderabad’s rapidly expanding road network.

Among the planned changes:

Ratan Tata Road

The upcoming Greenfield radial road connecting Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Raviryala will be named after the late industrialist Padma Shri Ratan Tata .

connecting Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) at will be named after the late industrialist . The junction at Raviryala was recently renamed ‘Tata Interchange’.

Google Street

A major stretch in the city will soon be known as ‘Google Street’ , recognising the company’s impact and the significance of Google Maps in modern navigation.

, recognising the company’s impact and the significance of Google Maps in modern navigation. Hyderabad is also set to host Google’s largest campus outside the United States.

Microsoft Road & Wipro Junction

Roads are likely to be named after Microsoft and Wipro, aligning with the Chief Minister’s plan to honour corporations contributing to India’s digital infrastructure.

These naming initiatives aim to boost Hyderabad’s global identity and reflect its status as one of the world’s leading tech cities.

Strategic Branding with International Appeal

According to officials, renaming important public routes helps:

Strengthen Hyderabad’s global brand value

Promote international investment

Showcase Telangana as a progressive, innovation-led state

Honour global leaders, thinkers, and corporations associated with development

The renaming of the road to ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ is expected to draw international attention, especially from diplomatic and business communities frequenting the US Consulate.

With the decision to rename the Hyderabad road housing the US Consulate General as ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, the Telangana government has taken a bold step toward global rebranding. As the city prepares to introduce more landmark names such as Google Street, Microsoft Road, and Ratan Tata Road, Hyderabad continues to position itself as a forward-looking, innovation-driven metropolis.