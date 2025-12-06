Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins December 8 | Global Leaders, Industry Icons to Join at Bharat Future City

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is all set to take place on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, marking one of the state’s most prestigious global events. The two-day summit will bring together top industrialists, global experts, policymakers, academicians, and international organizations to discuss the future roadmap for Telangana.

State officials describe the summit as a landmark initiative designed to shape the next phase of Telangana’s growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

27 High-Level Panel Discussions Across Key Sectors

The summit will feature 27 specialised panel discussions focusing on:

Energy & Green Mobility

IT, Semiconductors & Emerging Tech

Healthcare & MedTech

Education & Skill Development

Tourism, Urban Infrastructure & Real Estate

Agriculture & Food Processing

Women Entrepreneurship & Gig Economy

Startups & Innovation

Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

These sessions aim to create a comprehensive strategy for investment, technology partnerships, and innovation-driven growth.

Participation From Leading Global Institutions

Delegates from some of the world’s most influential organizations will attend, including:

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Bank

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

UNICEF

Additionally, senior executives and thought leaders from major companies and institutes such as:

TERI, BCG, Micron India

Hitachi Energy, Greenko, O2 Power

Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM

DRDO, Safran, Skyroot, Dhruva Space

Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, Tata Realty

Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone

Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS

RED Health, PVR INOX, Sikhya Entertainment, Taj Hotels

Sports Icons to Lead “Olympic Gold Quest” Session

Legendary Indian sportspersons will participate in a special session titled “Olympic Gold Quest”, featuring:

P.V. Sindhu

Anil Kumble

Pullela Gopichand

Gagan Narang

Jwala Gutta

Film Industry Stalwarts to Discuss Soft Power & Entertainment

Renowned cinematic personalities will take part in the “Creative Century – Soft Power & Entertainment” discussion, including:

S.S. Rajamouli

Riteish Deshmukh

Sukumar

Guneet Monga

Anupama Chopra

Summit Preparations Reviewed Personally by Chief Minister

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is personally overseeing all arrangements, aiming to present the summit on par with the World Economic Forum at Davos.

State ministers and senior officials are coordinating logistics, hospitality, and technical arrangements for international delegates.

Unveiling of Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document

On December 9, the government will release the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, outlining a transformative blueprint to grow Telangana into a $3-trillion economy by the year 2047.

This vision document will highlight: