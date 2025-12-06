Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins December 8 | Global Leaders, Industry Icons to Join at Bharat Future City

Telangana

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 will be held on December 8–9 at Bharat Future City, bringing global experts, top CEOs, sports icons, filmmakers, and international institutions. The state will also unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 December 2025 - 21:11
The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is all set to take place on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, marking one of the state’s most prestigious global events. The two-day summit will bring together top industrialists, global experts, policymakers, academicians, and international organizations to discuss the future roadmap for Telangana.

State officials describe the summit as a landmark initiative designed to shape the next phase of Telangana’s growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

27 High-Level Panel Discussions Across Key Sectors

The summit will feature 27 specialised panel discussions focusing on:

  • Energy & Green Mobility
  • IT, Semiconductors & Emerging Tech
  • Healthcare & MedTech
  • Education & Skill Development
  • Tourism, Urban Infrastructure & Real Estate
  • Agriculture & Food Processing
  • Women Entrepreneurship & Gig Economy
  • Startups & Innovation
  • Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

These sessions aim to create a comprehensive strategy for investment, technology partnerships, and innovation-driven growth.

Participation From Leading Global Institutions

Delegates from some of the world’s most influential organizations will attend, including:

  • World Health Organization (WHO)
  • World Bank
  • Asian Development Bank (ADB)
  • UNICEF

Additionally, senior executives and thought leaders from major companies and institutes such as:

  • TERI, BCG, Micron India
  • Hitachi Energy, Greenko, O2 Power
  • Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM
  • DRDO, Safran, Skyroot, Dhruva Space
  • Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, Tata Realty
  • Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone
  • Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS
  • RED Health, PVR INOX, Sikhya Entertainment, Taj Hotels

Sports Icons to Lead “Olympic Gold Quest” Session

Legendary Indian sportspersons will participate in a special session titled “Olympic Gold Quest”, featuring:

  • P.V. Sindhu
  • Anil Kumble
  • Pullela Gopichand
  • Gagan Narang
  • Jwala Gutta

Film Industry Stalwarts to Discuss Soft Power & Entertainment

Renowned cinematic personalities will take part in the “Creative Century – Soft Power & Entertainment” discussion, including:

  • S.S. Rajamouli
  • Riteish Deshmukh
  • Sukumar
  • Guneet Monga
  • Anupama Chopra

Summit Preparations Reviewed Personally by Chief Minister

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is personally overseeing all arrangements, aiming to present the summit on par with the World Economic Forum at Davos.
State ministers and senior officials are coordinating logistics, hospitality, and technical arrangements for international delegates.

Unveiling of Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document

On December 9, the government will release the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, outlining a transformative blueprint to grow Telangana into a $3-trillion economy by the year 2047.

This vision document will highlight:

  • Economic diversification
  • Global investment strategies
  • Innovation-led development
  • Sustainable and inclusive growth models

