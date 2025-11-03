Back-to-Back Road Disasters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Expose Lapses in Road Safety

In a span of just ten days, two horrific road accidents in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have claimed 40 lives, leaving dozens injured and sparking outrage over road safety negligence.

The first tragedy struck on October 24, when a private travel bus heading from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorcycle in Kurnool district. The impact triggered a massive fire that engulfed the bus within moments, killing 19 people, including the biker. Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating, as flames quickly consumed the vehicle before emergency teams could reach the spot.

Barely a week later, another major mishap occurred on Monday morning near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district. A Telangana RTC bus traveling from Tandur to Hyderabad rammed into a truck laden with gravel coming from the opposite direction. The violent collision crushed the front portion of the bus, killing 19 passengers and two drivers instantly, while several others were critically injured and trapped under the debris. Rescue operations continued for hours as teams used heavy machinery to retrieve the victims.

Preliminary reports suggest that both incidents occurred during the early morning hours and involved heavy vehicles moving at high speeds, far exceeding safety limits. Officials believe that reckless driving, coupled with poor vehicle maintenance, played a major role in both tragedies.

The accidents have once again highlighted glaring gaps in road safety enforcement across the two states. In response, transport and traffic authorities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have ordered separate inquiries and directed strict action against overloaded and poorly maintained vehicles.

Public anger has been mounting as citizens express grief and frustration over the repeated loss of lives due to preventable causes. Road safety advocates are calling for mandatory technical inspections, speed monitoring systems, and stricter licensing norms to ensure accountability and prevent such devastating mishaps in the future.

Officials have assured that both state governments will take corrective measures to strengthen transport safety and prevent further tragedies on the region’s highways.