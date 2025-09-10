Hyderabad

Bag Full of Gold Worth ₹10 Lakh Found on Shalibanda Road, Returned Safely

Panic and curiosity gripped locals in Shalibanda, Old City, after a bag was found lying unattended near the Kalapathar King Darbar Hotel.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 September 2025 - 14:51
Hyderabad: Panic and curiosity gripped locals in Shalibanda, Old City, after a bag was found lying unattended near the Kalapathar King Darbar Hotel. Residents, suspecting something unusual, immediately alerted the police.

Bag Contained Gold and Costly Items

On inspection, the bag was found to contain gold ornaments worth over ₹10 lakh along with expensive clothes. According to sources, the bag had fallen from an auto-rickshaw while a woman was traveling, and she was unaware of the loss.

Locals Inform Police

Locals, instead of taking any risk, informed the police about the suspicious bag. The Shalibanda Police reached the spot promptly, verified the contents, and took the bag into custody.

Returned to the Owner

After investigation, police traced the owner of the bag and handed it back safely to the woman. Officials appreciated the locals for their presence of mind and honesty in reporting the matter.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
