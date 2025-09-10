Bag Full of Gold Worth ₹10 Lakh Found on Shalibanda Road, Returned Safely

Hyderabad: Panic and curiosity gripped locals in Shalibanda, Old City, after a bag was found lying unattended near the Kalapathar King Darbar Hotel. Residents, suspecting something unusual, immediately alerted the police.

Bag Contained Gold and Costly Items

On inspection, the bag was found to contain gold ornaments worth over ₹10 lakh along with expensive clothes. According to sources, the bag had fallen from an auto-rickshaw while a woman was traveling, and she was unaware of the loss.

Also Read: Forest Martyrs Day to be Observed at Nehru Zoological Park Tomorrow, Entry Timings for Visitors Changed

Locals Inform Police

Locals, instead of taking any risk, informed the police about the suspicious bag. The Shalibanda Police reached the spot promptly, verified the contents, and took the bag into custody.

Returned to the Owner

After investigation, police traced the owner of the bag and handed it back safely to the woman. Officials appreciated the locals for their presence of mind and honesty in reporting the matter.