Forest Martyrs Day to be Observed at Nehru Zoological Park Tomorrow, Entry Timings for Visitors Changed

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park will host the Forest Martyrs Day observance on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 8:30 AM at the Forest Martyrs’ Pylon. The solemn ceremony will pay tribute to forest officials and staff who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Dignitaries to Attend

The programme will be graced by Telangana Forest Minister Smt. Konda Surekha, who will attend as the Chief Guest. The Chairman of the Telangana Forest Development Corporation will be present as Guest of Honour.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary, EFS&T, Telangana, Sri Ahmad Nadeem, IAS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF) Dr. C. Suvarna, IFS, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden Sri Elusingh Meru, IFS will also participate, along with other forest and zoo officials.

Media Invited for Coverage

Print, electronic, and social media representatives have been invited to attend the programme and provide wide coverage of the event. The observance aims to highlight the dedication and sacrifices made by forest personnel in protecting the environment and wildlife.

Change in Zoo Timings

In view of the Forest Martyrs Day programme, the Nehru Zoological Park will open to visitors at 11:00 AM instead of 8:30 AM on September 11. The zoo management has requested visitors to kindly cooperate with the revised timings.