Bajrangi Bhaijan fame Harshaali Malhotra to play Janani in Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Thandaavam’

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame child actress Harshaali Malhotra has been roped in to play the character of Janani in the much-awaited action drama ‘Akhanda 2: Thandaavam’, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Announcement by Production House

The news was officially announced by the film’s production house, 14 Reels Plus, on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Also Read: Supreme Court on Insurance: Supreme Court’s sensational verdict on accident insurance policy!

“A smile of an angel and a heart of gold. Introducing Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame #HarshaaliMalhotra as ‘Janani’ from #Akhanda2,” the post read, confirming her role in the movie set to release this Dussehra, on September 25.

High Expectations from Sequel

Ever since the teaser dropped during Balakrishna’s birthday celebration, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. The teaser features Balakrishna in a fierce, divine avatar, showcasing powerful imagery of Lord Shiva’s mount Nandi and an intense showdown between good and evil.

Mass Action, Powerful Music & Direction

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, this movie brings back composer S. Thaman, whose previous work in Balakrishna’s films has garnered critical acclaim.

The action sequences are choreographed by the renowned Ram-Lakshman duo, promising high-octane drama. This is Balakrishna’s fourth collaboration with Boyapati Srinu, making it a highly anticipated partnership.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

In addition to Balakrishna and Harshaali, the movie features:

Samyuktha as the female lead

as the female lead Aadhi Pinisetty as the main antagonist

as the main antagonist Cinematographers : C. Ramprasad & Santoshh D Detake

: C. Ramprasad & Santoshh D Detake Editor : Tammiraju

: Tammiraju Art Director: A.S. Prakash

Filming Locations

Significant sequences of the film have been shot in Georgia and during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, adding authentic spiritual and visual grandeur to the storyline.

‘Akhanda 2: Thandaavam’ is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2025, during the Dussehra festival.