Balakrishna Gifts Music Director Thaman a Brand-New Porsche

Chennai: Telugu superstar Balakrishna, impressed by the blockbuster music composed by Thaman for his recent films, has gifted the ace music director a brand-new Porsche car as a token of appreciation.

A Special Gesture for a Talented Music Director

Pictures of Balakrishna presenting the luxurious Porsche to Thaman have gone viral on social media, showcasing the close bond between the actor and the music director.

Thaman, who is currently composing music for Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda 2, became Balakrishna’s favorite music director after his remarkable work on Akhanda 1. The film went on to become a massive hit, completing 100 days in over 100 centers and running for an impressive 175 days in one particular theatre.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi, Shares Heartfelt Note

The Success of Akhanda and Future Collaborations

‘Akhanda’, made with one of the highest-ever budgets for a Balakrishna film, turned out to be a massive success. The film’s music was a standout element, and Balakrishna was so impressed with Thaman’s contribution that he referred to him as “one of the heroes of the film.”

Since then, Thaman has composed music for all of Balakrishna’s films, including Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and the recently released Daaku Maharaaj. These films have either been superhits or blockbusters, further cementing Thaman’s status as one of the industry’s top music directors.

Balakrishna Considers Thaman Family

Balakrishna was so pleased with Thaman’s work that after the success of Daaku Maharaaj, he referred to the music director as part of his family. In an interview, Balakrishna said, “People don’t call him Thaman, they call him Nandamuri Thaman,” highlighting the deep respect and camaraderie between the two.

Thaman’s Ongoing Work on Akhanda 2

Thaman is currently scoring music for Akhanda 2: Thandavam, which is set to release on September 25 for Dussehra. The film began shooting at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and will star Balakrishna, Aadhi, and Samyuktha Menon. The movie is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, with cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae. The editing for the film is done by Tammiraju, and art direction is by AS Prakash.