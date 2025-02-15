Dia Mirza Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi, Shares Heartfelt Note

Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Dia Mirza celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi by sharing a heartwarming note on social media. She expressed how much she loves being his “lawfully wedded wife” on this special occasion.

Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures

Dia took to Instagram to share a series of unseen pictures from their eco-friendly wedding, which took place on February 15, 2021. Along with the pictures, she wrote a touching note for Vaibhav:

“To love, in its simplest and purest form,

A hand to hold through every storm.

In sunsets and moonlit skies, we find,

The beauty of hearts intertwined.

Through the laughter of our daughter, the strength of our son,

We’ve walked this journey, hand in hand, one by one.”

A Special Anniversary Message

Dia continued, “Every day with you is my favorite song,

Together, we are building a love so strong.

Happy Anniversary Husband I love being your lawfully wedded wife @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane.”

A Journey Together

It has been reported that Dia and Vaibhav met in 2020 and began living together during the lockdown. In July 2021, Dia revealed that she had given birth prematurely to their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who spent two months in the NICU. Dia is also a stepmother to Vaibhav’s daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his previous marriage.

Dia Mirza’s Career Highlights

Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which starred R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She went on to appear in several notable films, including Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju, and Thappad.

Her most recent appearance was in the road adventure drama Dhak Dhak, which follows four women on a self-discovery road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world. She was also seen in the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Dia Mirza’s Previous Marriage

Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha, but the couple separated in August 2019.