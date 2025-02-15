Kanika and Richa Played Outstanding Innings: Mithali Raj on Record-Breaking Start of WPL 2025

New Delhi: Former India captain Mithali Raj praised the remarkable performances of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja in the historic run chase during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 opener against Gujarat Giants on Friday.

RCB Chases Down Record-Breaking Target

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Gujarat to bat first. Batting first, Beth Mooney (56) and captain Ashleigh Gardner (79 not out) played crucial innings to guide their team to a formidable total of 201/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Ellyse Perry smashed 57 off 34 balls, featuring two sixes and six fours, before Richa Ghosh took center stage with an explosive knock of 64 off just 27 balls, which included four sixes and seven fours.

Kanika Ahuja also contributed significantly, scoring a quick-fire 30 not out off 13 balls, which included four fours. RCB crossed the target with nine balls to spare, making it the highest successful chase in WPL history, as they started their title defense with a six-wicket victory.

Mithali Raj Reflects on the Thrilling Encounter

Speaking exclusively on Amul Cricket Live, JioHotstar, Mithali Raj shared her thoughts on the thrilling season opener. “It’s been a record-breaking start, and rightly so. In the first innings, we saw Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin set the foundation with a formidable total of 201 runs.

Then, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry delivered an exceptional performance in the chase. This match had everything—big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket,” she said.

Richa and Kanika’s Exceptional Partnership

On the partnership between Richa and Kanika, Mithali remarked, “When Richa Ghosh came in, she had just lost Ellyse Perry, and with Kanika Ahuja at the crease, both were new batters. They had to rebuild, especially with the asking rate over 12 runs per over.

Richa Ghosh provided solid support to Kanika, who may not have hit big shots but still maintained a strike rate of over 200 with well-placed boundaries. That, in turn, allowed Richa to play her natural attacking game. We’ve seen her deliver impactful knocks for India, and today, she played a blinder for RCB, steering them to victory. Both Kanika and Richa played outstanding innings.”

Ashleigh Gardner’s Bowling Strategy

Reflecting on Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling strategy, Mithali noted that Gardner tried to bowl quicker, but this worked in favor of Richa, allowing her to score freely. Gardner ultimately conceded boundaries and ended up on the losing side.

“I also think Ashleigh Gardner saved her two overs for Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. However, she struggled to get the right grip, or perhaps, as is often the case with her, the more she gets hit, the quicker she bowls.

This actually made it easier for Richa Ghosh to manipulate the field, especially playing those delicate shots toward the third man for boundaries. When the ball was pitched up, she timed it beautifully rather than going for big shots, which helped her capitalise on the scoring opportunities,” she concluded.