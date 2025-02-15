“Telangana Intermediate Exams 2025 to Be Monitored by 8,000 CCTV Cameras”

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move to eliminate malpractice, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has installed 8,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras across all exam centers for the 2025 Intermediate exams, marking the first time such extensive surveillance is deployed in the state’s education history.

Real-Time Monitoring for Fair Exams

The newly implemented Command Control System enables real-time monitoring of all government, private, and residential junior colleges. Board Secretary Krishna Aditya demonstrated the system’s capabilities, which include:

Simultaneous tracking of exam halls, corridors, and entrance gates.

Live footage review by officials to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

Integration with Brihaspathi Technologies, the firm behind the system’s development, previously used for election monitoring.

Leadership Lauds Tech-Driven Transparency

During a visit to the TGBIE headquarters, Telangana Education Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali praised the initiative as a “milestone in exam reforms”, emphasizing its role in fostering trust in the education system. The team, including members Vishweshwar Rao and Jyothsna Reddy, reviewed live footage from a government college in Mulugu district, applauding the system’s seamless execution.

Key Exam Details

Exam Dates:

Intermediate Theory Exams: March 5–25, 2025.

Practical Exams: February 3–22, 2025, with 1,812 centers operational.

Student Participation: Over 996,292 students registered across General and Vocational streams.

Why This Matters

The move addresses rising concerns over exam leaks and cheating scandals. By placing cameras in critical zones—including paper storage rooms and open grounds—the board aims to:

Deter malpractice through visible surveillance. Strengthen public confidence in exam fairness. Set a national benchmark for other education boards.

Opposition and Compliance

Institutions refusing CCTV installation were denied exam center status, while 90% of centers now comply with the mandate. Corporate colleges with existing systems were exempt, but 417 others rented cameras for compliance.

Telangana’s bold step toward tech-driven exam security reflects its commitment to “educational excellence” and transparency. With 8,000 cameras scrutinizing every move, the 2025 Intermediate exams promise to be the most closely monitored in India’s history—a model likely to inspire nationwide reforms.