Telangana State Board of Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025: Release Date Announced, here is How to Download it

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the release of the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for both 1st and 2nd Year Public Examinations. Students who are preparing for the final exams can now download their admit cards from the official TSBIE website (tsbie.cgg.gov.in). The hall tickets will be available for download starting from the 4th week of February 2025.

How to Download TSBIE Hall Ticket 2025

The TSBIE Intermediate Hall Tickets for the first and second-year examinations can be accessed online through the TSBIE portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download your hall ticket:

Visit the TSBIE Website: Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on ‘Hall Tickets’: Navigate to the “Hall Tickets” section under “DOWNLOAD HALL TICKETS IPE MARCH 2025.” Enter Login Credentials: Enter your username and password in the provided login form. Download the Hall Ticket: After logging in, your TS Inter Hall Ticket will appear. Check the details and download the PDF.

Students are advised to verify all the information, including their name, roll number, exam center, and timings. It’s crucial to download the hall ticket before the exam date for smooth entry into the exam hall.

Details Mentioned on TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025

The TSBIE Hall Ticket for the Intermediate exams will contain the following important details:

Student’s Name

Parents’ Name

Photograph

Signature

Roll Number

Exam Center Information

Exam Timings

School Name

Exam Day Guidelines

It’s essential that students check all the information carefully to avoid any confusion on the day of the examination.

1st Year Exam Dates: March 5 to March 24, 2025

March 5 to March 24, 2025 2nd Year Exam Dates: March 6 to March 25, 2025

March 6 to March 25, 2025 Practical Exam Dates: February 3 to February 22, 2025

The exams are scheduled to begin on March 5, 2025, for the first-year students, and the second-year exams will commence a day later on March 6, 2025.

Key Instructions for Students

To ensure a smooth exam experience, students must follow these instructions:

Carry the Hall Ticket: Entry into the exam hall is only allowed with the hall ticket. If you haven’t received the hard copy, you can still attend the exam based on the online admit card.

Entry into the exam hall is only allowed with the hall ticket. If you haven’t received the hard copy, you can still attend the exam based on the online admit card. Verify Exam Center Location: Ensure that you know the location of your exam center well in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

Ensure that you know the location of your exam center well in advance to avoid last-minute confusion. Arrive Early: Students must arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.

Students must arrive at the exam center the exam starts. Carry Required Items: Bring your own pens, pencils, and other writing tools. Sharing is prohibited in the exam hall.

Bring your own pens, pencils, and other writing tools. Sharing is prohibited in the exam hall. Follow Exam Regulations: Adhere strictly to all guidelines given by the exam authorities to avoid disqualification.

TS Inter Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2025

The TSBIE has also made available the TS Inter Practical Exam Hall Tickets for both first and second-year students. Practical exams are set to take place from February 3 to February 22, 2025. Students can download their practical exam hall tickets by logging in with their hall ticket number at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

What to Do If You Encounter Issues

If students face any issues while downloading the hall ticket or experience any technical difficulties with the website, they should reach out to their respective school authorities. In case the hall ticket is not available due to any reasons, the Telangana Board has announced that students will still be allowed to take the exam without it.

For any further queries, students can contact the TSBIE directly through the official contact details:

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Contact: 040-23336116

040-23336116 Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned to the TSBIE website for more updates and ensure you’re fully prepared for the upcoming exams.