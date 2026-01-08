Hyderabad

Sankranti Safety Drive: Balapur Police Crack Down on Chinese Manja Sales

Balapur Police conducted special checks ahead of Sankranti, seized Chinese Manja from shops, registered cases, and issued safety advisories to ensure accident-free celebrations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 January 2026 - 22:33
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the Balapur Police conducted special inspections across several shops under their jurisdiction to curb the illegal sale of Chinese Manja, a banned and dangerous kite-flying thread.

Strict Warning Against Chinese Manja

During the inspections, the Balapur Inspector issued a strong warning, stating that anyone found selling or stocking Chinese Manja will be booked under the law. Police officials made it clear that there will be zero tolerance towards the sale of banned kite materials during Sankranti.

Chinese Manja Seized, Cases Registered

As part of the enforcement drive:

  • Chinese Manja was seized from a few shops
  • Cases were registered against the sellers
  • Accused were taken into custody and sent to remand

Police said the checks will continue throughout the festival period to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Safety Advisory Issued for Sankranti Celebrations

Along with enforcement, Balapur Police issued important safety advisories to residents celebrating Sankranti.

Key safety guidelines include:

  • Residents travelling to villages should lock their houses properly
  • Ensure CCTV cameras are functional before leaving
  • Parents must closely monitor children flying kites from terraces and rooftops
  • Children should never go near electric poles or live wires to retrieve kites, as it is extremely dangerous

Appeal for Safe and Accident-Free Sankranti

Balapur Police appealed to the public to celebrate Sankranti responsibly and cooperate with police to ensure accident-free festivities.

The Chinese Manja crackdown during Sankranti in Balapur highlights the police department’s focus on public safety, child protection, and festival security, urging citizens to enjoy the celebrations without risking lives.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.
