Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna’s Ultimate Holi Anthem 2025

The Full Song “Bam Bam Bhole” is Here!

After much anticipation, the full song “Bam Bam Bhole” from Sikandar has been released, and it’s already making waves as the Holi anthem of 2025! Featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the charming Rashmika Mandanna, the song is a vibrant celebration of colors, joy, and festive energy.

A Festive Extravaganza with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna & Kajal Aggarwal

“Bam Bam Bhole” is a perfect blend of high-energy beats and mesmerizing visuals. The song, enriched with rap-infused composition and infectious melodies, captures the true spirit of Holi. Salman Khan’s electrifying dance moves, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the stunning Kajal Aggarwal, add to the song’s appeal, making it an instant hit. Their energetic performances make the track a visual and musical delight.

A Sajid Nadiadwala Production with a Power-Packed Musical Team

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the song is another feather in his cap, bringing together a powerhouse of talent. The music by Pritam sets the perfect festive mood, with Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra lending their voices.

Rap Section Brings a Fresh Twist

Adding a fresh, raw vibe to the track is the rap section, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal). Additionally, Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (from The Dharavi Dream Project) bring in an authentic, street-style energy, further elevating the song’s dynamic appeal.

Sikandar – One of the Most Awaited Films of 2025

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025. The excitement around the movie has been soaring ever since the first song “Zohra Jabeen” became a hit. With Bam Bam Bhole following suit, expectations are sky-high. The film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles, adding immense star power to the project.

With Sikandar set to release on Eid 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan’s next big blockbuster. Given the massive response to its songs, this movie is expected to be a box office hit.

