Bandi criticises Telangana CM for actions against Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his alleged treatment of National Award-winning and Pan-India star Allu Arjun.

In a statement on Sunday, Sanjay claimed that the CM’s actions and comments in the Legislative Assembly were defamatory towards Allu Arjun and detrimental to the Telugu film industry.

Sanjay emphasised the significant contributions made by Telugu actors, directors, and producers, including Allu Arjun, in elevating the Telugu film industry to a pan-India level.

He expressed disappointment that the Chief Minister allegedly sought to tarnish the actor’s reputation and politicise the Legislative Assembly by targeting the film industry.

Also Read: “Character Assassination” says Allu Arjun as CM Revanth Reddy and Owaisi Slam Actor for Stampede

Sanjay also addressed the tragic death of a woman during an incident at Sandhya Theater, expressing solidarity with the victim’s family and wishing a speedy recovery for her son, who is undergoing treatment. He criticised the Chief Minister for revisiting the issue to divert attention from public concerns, calling it an unnecessary and politically motivated move.

The Union Minister further accused the CM of colluding with the MIM party, describing it as an “iron leg party” that prioritises financial gains over political values. He alleged that MIM has historically undermined political parties it aligns with and predicted a similar fate for Congress following its association with MIM.

Sanjay defended Allu Arjun’s actions, stating that the actor informed the police before visiting Sandhya Theater. He questioned the government’s failure to provide adequate security despite knowing the expected crowd for a Pan-India movie benefit show. He blamed the Congress government for its negligence, which he claimed led to the woman’s tragic death and her son’s critical condition.

The Union Minister condemned the overnight arrest of Allu Arjun, despite his High Court-granted bail, as evidence of the Congress government’s biased actions. He questioned the CM’s accountability, asking why no cases were filed against officials or the government for incidents involving student deaths due to negligence in government-run schools and welfare hostels.

Sanjay urged the Chief Minister to stop taking partisan actions against the film industry and Allu Arjun. He warned that such misuse of the law would lead to political repercussions, similar to those faced by the previous government led by KCR.