“Character Assassination” says Allu Arjun as CM Revanth Reddy and Owaisi Slam Actor for Stampede

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has broken his silence regarding the controversy surrounding the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. The actor held a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills after facing criticism from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the state Assembly.

In his address, Arjun began by apologizing for the delay in the press meeting, citing the time it took to “centre himself” amid the ongoing controversy. He described the tragic incident as an “unfortunate accident” and expressed his condolences to the affected family. “I am getting hourly updates about how the child is doing. He is progressing, and the only good news is that the boy is getting better,” Arjun said.

Despite the positive news about the child’s recovery, Arjun was visibly upset by the criticism and the impact it has had on him personally and professionally. “The main reason for this press meeting is to address the misinformation, miscommunication, and wrong allegations. I am feeling extremely humiliated by the character assassination,” he stated. “This is a time when I should be celebrating the success of my film, but for the last 15 days, I have been unable to go anywhere. Legally, I am tied up, and I can’t leave,” he added.

The controversy erupted after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun had attended the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 despite the police allegedly denying permission. Reddy claimed that Arjun, upon entering and exiting the venue, stood through the sunroof of his car, waving to crowds, which led to chaos and the jostling of thousands of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the actor.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi also criticized Arjun for his behaviour, accusing him of being “insensitive” and irresponsible in the aftermath of the stampede, which resulted in the tragic death of 39-year-old Revathi and the serious injury of her son. Owaisi claimed that upon being informed of the incident, Arjun allegedly responded, “Now the movie will be a hit.” He further accused the actor of continuing to watch the film and waving at the crowd as he left without showing any concern for the victims or their families.

The stampede occurred outside the Sandhya Theatre, where large crowds had gathered for the premiere of the film. Police later claimed that the theatre management had not made proper arrangements to handle the massive crowd.

In addition to the public backlash, Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede incident. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, but the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the same day. However, Arjun had to spend one night in jail due to delays in uploading the bail order copies.

Arjun’s response has sparked a renewed debate, with many questioning the handling of the event and the actor’s role in the unfortunate incident. While some continue to defend him, others argue that more responsibility should have been taken in managing the crowd at the premiere.

As the investigation continues, Allu Arjun remains under legal scrutiny. Still, he maintains that his intention was never to cause harm and that he strives to provide good entertainment for his fans. He concluded, “My whole attempt is to produce good entertainment for the audience and want people to leave with a smile.”