Akbaruddin Owaisi Slams Allu Arjun Over ‘Insensitive’ Response to Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere: Video

In a fiery speech in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took aim at Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun, accusing him of “insensitive” behavior and a “lack of responsibility” following a tragic stampede at the premiere of his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Owaisi, without naming the actor directly, referred to the incident that took place on December 4, when a massive crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandhana. The stampede, which occurred as fans surged forward in the excitement to see the stars, resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman, while her son suffered serious injuries. According to police reports, the theatre management failed to make adequate arrangements to control the crowd.

In his remarks, Owaisi said, “As per my information, when the actor was informed about the stampede and the death of a person, he allegedly said, ‘now the movie will be a hit’.” He went on to criticize the actor’s response to the incident, adding, “Even after the stampede, he watched the film and waved to the crowd from his car as he left, showing no concern for the victims or their families.”

Owaisi contrasted this with his own approach to public events, stating, “I too attend public meetings where thousands gather, but I ensure that no stampede-like incidents happen. I make sure security is in place and people’s safety is prioritized.”

The incident involving Allu Arjun garnered widespread attention, culminating in his arrest on December 13 in connection with the stampede. While he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, he was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the same day. However, due to a delay in processing the bail order, the actor spent a night in jail before being released.

In his address to the Assembly, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also spoke on the issue, stating that Allu Arjun had attended the screening of Pushpa 2 despite police denying permission. Reddy criticized the actor’s actions, noting that Allu Arjun had stood through the sunroof of his car both while entering and exiting the theater, waving at the crowd. This, Reddy claimed, led to thousands of fans pushing and shoving to get a glimpse of the actor, fueling the chaotic scene that ultimately resulted in the stampede.

The controversy surrounding Allu Arjun’s actions has sparked heated debates on celebrity responsibility and public safety during large gatherings. As investigations into the incident continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the need for better crowd management and security measures at events involving high-profile figures.