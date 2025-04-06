Bandi Sanjay Slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Calls His Governance a ‘Rubber Stamp’

Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of failing to exercise control over state governance, calling the current rule a “rubber stamp” regime. During a recent media interaction in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay lashed out at the state leadership, questioning the AICC’s decisions and the handling of important state issues.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Criticizes CM Revanth Reddy’s Governance

Bandi Sanjay raised concerns over the lack of effective leadership in Telangana, asserting that the state’s Chief minister had no real grip on governance. He highlighted the role of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in appointing state ministers, questioning their decisions regarding the state’s leadership.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has become a rubber stamp, and the rubber stamp rule continues in Telangana. There is no accountability in the state’s governance,” said Sanjay. He also referred to instructions from the state Congress affairs in-charge, suggesting a lack of autonomy in ministerial decisions.

Bandi Sanjay Accuses Congress and BRS of Handing Over Telangana to MIM

Sanjay also made sensational comments on the MIM (Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), accusing the Congress and BRS parties of collaborating to hand over the state to MIM. He referred to the Congress party’s vote against the Waqf Board Bill in Delhi and criticized their alignment with BRS, suggesting that both parties were working together for their own interests, rather than the welfare of the people of Telangana.

BJP’s Victory in Hyderabad MLC Elections and Modi’s Ration Scheme

The Union Minister also claimed that the BJP’s victory in the Hyderabad MLC elections was a significant achievement for the party. He emphasized that the Centre was contributing more for the welfare of the people of Telangana than the state government. “The Centre spends Rs 37 on ration rice, while the state only spends Rs 10. The ration rice provided in Telangana is being given by Modi, not the state government,” he added.

The Need for a Double Engine Government to End Corruption

Sanjay reiterated the importance of a “double engine government” for the development and corruption-free governance of Telangana. He stated that the state could only be free of corruption if BJP was in power both at the Centre and the state level.

The Union Minister concluded by asserting that the time had come to end what he described as the “corrupt rule of the Congress party” in Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay’s comments reflect growing political tensions in Telangana, with the BJP positioning itself as a challenger to the Congress-led state government. The debate over governance, corruption, and the influence of political parties in Telangana is expected to intensify as the state approaches upcoming elections.