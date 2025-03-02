Bandi Sanjay Slams Telangana Govt Over Class 10 Exam Timing Change for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly criticized the Telangana government’s decision to revise the Class 10 pre-final exam timings due to Ramzan, calling it “completely unreasonable.”

The School Education Department had initially scheduled the exams from 1:15 PM to 4:15 PM but later rescheduled them to 12:15 PM to 3:15 PM, citing concerns over the convenience of students observing fasting during Ramzan. The exams are set to take place from March 6 to March 15.

Bandi Sanjay Questions Change in Exam Timings

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bandi Sanjay expressed his strong opposition to the decision.

“Telangana government’s decision to conduct 10th pre-final exams from 12:15 PM to 3:15 PM given Ramzan is completely unreasonable. That is the time when students and teachers usually have their lunch. How can they be expected to write exams on an empty stomach?”

The BJP leader and Karimnagar MP accused the Congress-led government of appeasement politics, questioning why students of other communities should be affected by the schedule change.

“Is the exam timetable being changed arbitrarily just because of Ramadan? Why should students of other communities suffer for this? Is this what Congress calls equality? I demand that the government immediately revise the exam schedule so that it does not cause inconvenience to students and teachers.”

Controversy Over Special Privileges During Ramzan

Bandi Sanjay further alleged that the Telangana government has been granting special privileges to one community while neglecting others.

“During Ramadan, the government exempts Muslim employees from duty after 4 PM. Even school timings have been adjusted accordingly. But now, in the name of Ramadan, they are conducting exams at an odd time, putting unnecessary stress on students. Is this fair?”

He also criticized financial allocations to organizations like Tablighi Jamaat, claiming that taxpayers’ money was being misused.

“The government is spending taxpayers’ money on organizations like Tablighi Jamaat, which is banned in several countries. They are giving duty exemptions, rewards, and even free accommodation and travel for Ramadan.”

Allegations of Discrimination Against Hindu Festivals

The MoS for Home Affairs also accused the Congress government of ignoring the needs of Hindu devotees while making special arrangements for Ramzan.

“But when it comes to Hindu devotees—whether Ayyappa, Bhavani, or Hanuman bhaktas—there are no such exemptions or benefits. Not a single rupee is allocated for Hindu festivals. During Maha Shivaratri, devotees observe fasting and stay awake all night in prayer. The next day, they need rest, yet the government does not even declare an optional holiday.”

He also pointed out that Hindu festivals often face unnecessary restrictions in the name of rules and regulations.

“Instead of supporting Hindu traditions, the government imposes unnecessary restrictions in the name of rules and regulations during Hindu festivals. Does the Congress government think Hindus do not matter? Their attitude is deeply objectionable.”

Demand for Exam Rescheduling

Bandi Sanjay demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government’s circular regarding the exam timing changes. He called for a fair and equal approach that does not cause inconvenience to students and teachers.

“I demand that the government immediately reschedule the Class 10 pre-final exams in a way that does not trouble students and teachers.”

Public Reaction and Political Fallout

The issue has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many supporting Bandi Sanjay’s concerns, while others argue that adjusting the schedule for fasting students is a matter of inclusivity.

Political analysts suggest that this controversy could further deepen the divide between the ruling Congress government and the opposition BJP in Telangana.