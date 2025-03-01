Telangana Inter Exams 2025: No Entry After 8:45 AM, Check New Strict Rules Announced by Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced stricter rules for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025, barring students from entering the exam centres after 8:45 AM.

Exam Schedule and New Regulations

The exams will be conducted from March 5 to 25, between 9 AM and 12 noon. As per the new guidelines, students must occupy their seats by 8:30 AM, and those arriving after 8:45 AM will not be permitted inside the exam halls.

Also Read: Telangana Schools to Follow Half-Day Timings During Ramadan 2025

Concerns Over Student Stress and Commute Issues

Previously, students were allowed entry until 9 AM, with a five-minute grace period introduced last year after a tragic incident where a student reportedly died by suicide for being one minute late. Parents and students are now worried that the strict cut-off may lead to increased anxiety, especially for those traveling through heavy traffic or facing transportation issues.

Support Measures for Students

To help students locate their exam centres easily, TGBIE has embedded QR codes with location details into hall tickets. Additionally, a toll-free helpline (9240205555) and district control room contact numbers have been provided for assistance.

Massive Student Turnout Expected

A total of 9,96,541 students have registered for the exams, including 4,88,316 first-year and 5,08,225 second-year students. The exams will be conducted across 1,532 centres in Telangana, with authorities ensuring smooth arrangements.