Telangana Schools to Follow Half-Day Timings During Ramadan 2025

The Director of School Education, Telangana, has announced a change in school timings for Urdu Medium Government and Aided Schools, as well as DIET colleges, during the holy month of Ramadan 2025. As per the directive, these institutions will function from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM from March 2, 2025, to April 1, 2025.

Applicability of the New Schedule

The revised schedule applies to:

Urdu Medium Government and Aided Schools

Urdu Medium sections in parallel medium schools

Urdu Medium sections in DIET colleges

Compensation for Lost Working Hours

To compensate for the reduced working hours, the directive states that:

Upper Primary and Secondary Schools must operate for an extra working day .

must operate for an . Primary Schools are required to extend working hours by half an hour on two days.

Official Approval and Implementation

The decision follows a request from the State President of the Telangana State Primary Teachers’ Association. The revised timings have been approved by the Director of School Education, Telangana.

The Regional Joint Directors of School Education (RJDSE) of Hyderabad and Warangal, along with all District Educational Officers (DEOs), have been instructed to ensure compliance with the new schedule.

This step aims to facilitate students and teachers observing Ramadan, while ensuring that academic activities continue smoothly across the state.