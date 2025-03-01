India

Schools to Remain Closed for 8 Days in March 2025, Check Full List of Holidays

The combination of festival holidays, extended weekends, and multiple Sundays offers ample time for relaxation before the new academic year begins.

Mohammed Yousuf1 March 2025 - 17:36
Schools to Remain Closed 8 Days in March 2025, Check Full List

As March 2025 approaches, students across India are set to enjoy an eventful month filled with cultural festivities and well-deserved breaks. The combination of festival holidays, extended weekends, and multiple Sundays offers ample time for relaxation before the new academic year begins.

With major celebrations like Holika Dahan, Holi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Sukhladi, and Eid-ul-Fitr, along with five Sundays and a Second Saturday, March 2025 promises to be a perfect balance of joy, tradition, and leisure.

Complete List of Holidays for Students in March 2025

DateDayHoliday
March 2SundayWeekend Holiday
March 8SaturdaySecond Saturday (Some Schools will have Holiday)
March 9SundayWeekend Holiday
March 14FridayHoli – Festival of Colors
March 16SundayWeekend Holiday
March 23SundayWeekend Holiday
March 30SundayUgadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Sukhladi – Hindu New Year
March 31MondayEid-ul-Fitr – End of Ramadan

Festivities and Their Significance

1. Holika Dahan – March 13, 2025 (Thursday)

Celebrated across Northern India, Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Bonfires are lit in the evening to mark the occasion, and many schools remain closed to allow students to participate in the celebrations.

2. Holi – March 14, 2025 (Friday)

The festival of colors, Holi, is one of India’s most vibrant celebrations. It signifies the arrival of spring and is marked by color-splashing festivities. Schools across India observe a holiday, making way for a long weekend from Friday to Sunday (March 14-16).

3. Second Saturday & Weekend Holidays

The Second Saturday on March 8 ensures an additional day of rest for students, apart from the five Sundays in the month. These naturally occurring breaks contribute to a stress-free period for students.

4. Hindu New Year Celebrations – March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

March 30 marks the Hindu New Year with festivals such as Ugadi (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana), Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra), and Chaitra Sukhladi (North India). Though this falls on a Sunday, families will come together to celebrate the new beginnings.

5. Eid-ul-Fitr – March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is a gazetted holiday across India. Schools and government offices will remain closed, allowing Muslim families to gather for prayers and feasts.

A Month of Festivities and Relaxation for Students

With multiple festival holidays, five Sundays, and a Second Saturday, March 2025 ensures a refreshing break for students. This time allows them to celebrate, engage in hobbies, and spend quality moments with loved ones before diving into the academic challenges ahead.

Students are encouraged to make the most of this well-timed break—whether by traveling, spending time with family, or simply unwinding. March 2025 truly stands out as a memorable month of celebration and rejuvenation.

