Stock Market Holidays in March 2025: Holi, Ramzan Eid to Impact Trading Days
As the 2024-25 fiscal year approaches its end in March, investors are closely monitoring stock market holidays to plan their trades effectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) release an official list of trading holidays every year, detailing market closures for festivals, national holidays, and weekends.
Stock Market to Remain Closed on 12 Days in March 2025
In March 2025, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including weekends and festival holidays. Investors must take note of these non-trading days to avoid last-minute disruptions in their investment strategies.
Complete List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2025
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|March 1
|Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 2
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 8
|Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 9
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 14
|Friday
|Holi
|March 15
|Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 16
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 22
|Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 23
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 29
|Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 30
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|March 31
|Monday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
Impact of Holi and Ramzan Id on Trading
The stock markets will be closed on March 14 for Holi, giving investors an extended weekend as March 15 and 16 are also non-trading days.
Additionally, March 31 is a market holiday for Ramzan Id, making March 28 the last trading day of the month, since March 29 and 30 fall on a weekend.
Why Investors Should Track Holiday Schedules
Stock market holidays influence liquidity, trading volumes, and investment planning. Traders should factor in these holidays while strategizing their investments, ensuring timely order placements before closures.
For further updates, investors can check the official BSE and NSE websites for any modifications to the holiday schedule.