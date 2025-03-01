Business

Mohammed Yousuf1 March 2025 - 17:19
Stock Market Holidays in March 2025: Holi, Ramzan Eid to Impact Trading Days

As the 2024-25 fiscal year approaches its end in March, investors are closely monitoring stock market holidays to plan their trades effectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) release an official list of trading holidays every year, detailing market closures for festivals, national holidays, and weekends.

Stock Market to Remain Closed on 12 Days in March 2025

In March 2025, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including weekends and festival holidays. Investors must take note of these non-trading days to avoid last-minute disruptions in their investment strategies.

Also Read: March 2025 Bank Holidays in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Plan Smart, Avoid Hassles!

Complete List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2025

DateDayHoliday
March 1SaturdayWeekend Holiday
March 2SundayWeekend Holiday
March 8SaturdayWeekend Holiday
March 9SundayWeekend Holiday
March 14FridayHoli
March 15SaturdayWeekend Holiday
March 16SundayWeekend Holiday
March 22SaturdayWeekend Holiday
March 23SundayWeekend Holiday
March 29SaturdayWeekend Holiday
March 30SundayWeekend Holiday
March 31MondayId-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

Impact of Holi and Ramzan Id on Trading

The stock markets will be closed on March 14 for Holi, giving investors an extended weekend as March 15 and 16 are also non-trading days.

Additionally, March 31 is a market holiday for Ramzan Id, making March 28 the last trading day of the month, since March 29 and 30 fall on a weekend.

Why Investors Should Track Holiday Schedules

Stock market holidays influence liquidity, trading volumes, and investment planning. Traders should factor in these holidays while strategizing their investments, ensuring timely order placements before closures.

For further updates, investors can check the official BSE and NSE websites for any modifications to the holiday schedule.

