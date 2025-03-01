March 2025 Bank Holidays in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Plan Smart, Avoid Hassles!

Residents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should mark their calendars for March 2025 bank holidays to avoid inconvenience. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced state-specific and nationwide closures, including festivals like Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr. Here’s the full list of dates when banks will remain closed:

March 2025 Bank Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Full List

Here’s the complete list of days when banks will remain closed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh:

State-Specific Holidays

14 March 2025 (Friday) : Holi – Banks closed for festivities.

: – Banks closed for festivities. 31 March 2025 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr – Banks shut across both states.

Nationwide Closures

Sundays : 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 March 2025.

: 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 March 2025. Second Saturday : 8 March 2025.

: 8 March 2025. Fourth Saturday: 22 March 2025.

Note: While ATMs and online banking services remain operational, in-branch transactions will halt on these dates.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

2 March (Sunday): Weekly holiday. 8 March (Second Saturday): Nationwide closure. 9 March (Sunday): Weekly holiday. 14 March (Friday): Holi – Banks closed in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. 16 March (Sunday): Weekly holiday. 22 March (Fourth Saturday): Nationwide closure. 23 March (Sunday): Weekly holiday. 30 March (Sunday): Weekly holiday. 31 March (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr – Banks closed across both states.

14 March 2025: Banks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will close for Holi celebrations . Plan cash withdrawals or transactions in advance.

Banks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will close for . Plan cash withdrawals or transactions in advance. 31 March 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr will shut banks nationwide, excluding Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Alternatives During Bank Closures

While physical branches remain shut, use these digital options:

Online Banking: Transfer funds, pay bills, or check balances via net banking.

Transfer funds, pay bills, or check balances via net banking. ATMs: Withdraw cash or deposit checks at 24/7 ATMs.

Withdraw cash or deposit checks at 24/7 ATMs. Mobile Apps: Use UPI (PhonePe, Google Pay) for instant transactions.

Use UPI (PhonePe, Google Pay) for instant transactions. Government Portals: Access services like tax payments through RBI’s NEFT/RTGS.

Why Check Bank Holiday Lists?

RBI announces closures to align with regional festivals and operational protocols. Staying updated ensures:

Timely bill payments.

Avoidance of loan EMIs delays.

Smooth business transactions.

Bookmark this article or set reminders for key dates like 14 March (Holi) and 31 March (Eid) to manage financial tasks efficiently.

With Telangana and Andhra Pradesh observing 9 bank holidays in March 2025, use digital tools for uninterrupted banking. Double-check dates before visiting branches to save time and effort.

(Article originally published by Munsif)