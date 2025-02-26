Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Governments to Announce Half-Day Schools Amid Rising Summer Heat

Hyderabad: As summer temperatures continue to soar, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are taking proactive measures to protect schoolchildren from the scorching heat.

Both states are preparing to implement half-day school schedules to ensure students’ health and safety during extreme weather conditions.

Andhra Pradesh’s Half-Day School Schedule

In Andhra Pradesh, half-day schools are expected to begin on March 15, 2025. However, if temperatures escalate rapidly, the government may advance this date. This initiative is aimed at reducing students’ exposure to extreme temperatures, thereby preventing heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Telangana’s Decision on Half-Day Schools

The Telangana Department of School Education is currently reviewing the state’s heatwave situation to finalize a date for implementing half-day schools. Traditionally, Telangana’s schools switch to shorter schedules in the third week of March, coinciding with the TG SSC exams.

However, given the unpredictable weather conditions, the state government is closely monitoring temperature patterns before making a formal announcement.

Revised Half-Day School Timings

To ensure students are not exposed to extreme afternoon heat, the proposed half-day school schedule will be 7:45 AM to 12:45 PM. This adjusted timing allows children to complete their academic activities before the peak heat hours of the day.

Impact of Half-Day Schools on Students & Parents

The implementation of half-day schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana comes as a welcome relief for students, parents, and educators. As summer temperatures peak, concerns about student safety, hydration, and heat-related illnesses have increased.

The shortened school hours ensure that students can return home before the afternoon sun intensifies, reducing the risk of heatstroke.

Government’s Efforts to Address Rising Summer Temperatures

Authorities in both states have emphasized the importance of preventive measures against heatwaves. Schools will be advised to provide adequate hydration breaks, maintain proper ventilation, and encourage students to stay indoors during peak heat hours. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate students and parents about heatwave precautions and first-aid measures.

Final Notification & Implementation Timeline

A formal notification regarding the half-day school schedule is expected to be released soon. Once approved, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will operate under the revised schedule until summer vacation begins.

By prioritizing students’ well-being and safety, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are taking a crucial step toward safeguarding young learners from the harsh effects of extreme heat. As temperatures continue to rise, this proactive approach will help ensure a healthier and safer learning environment for students.

