School Holidays 2025: Schools to Remain Closed on These Dates – Full Details Inside

Hyderabad: With Mahakumbh 2025 drawing an increasing number of devotees, as well as elections and festival celebrations, several states across India have announced temporary school closures in February 2025. Parents, students, and educators should take note of these updates to stay informed about the revised academic schedules and alternative learning arrangements.

Schools to Remain Closed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Till February 26

In a significant move, the Prayagraj district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 until February 26, 2025. This decision has been taken given the ever-growing influx of devotees in Mahakumbh 2025. However, students will not experience any major disruption in learning, as online classes will continue during this period. While students remain at home, teachers are required to report to schools and continue academic operations as per the administration’s directive.

School Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Due to MLC Elections

Apart from religious events, upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also led to school closures. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that schools and colleges will remain shut on February 27 in key districts, including:

East Godavari

West Godavari

Krishna-Guntur

Srikakulam

Vijayanagaram

Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, Telangana schools will observe a two-day holiday on February 26 and 27, 2025. This closure applies to all educational institutions across the state, ensuring smooth conduct of the election process.

Complete List of School Holidays in February 2025 Across Different States

Parents and students should take note of the following state-wise school closure announcements for the remainder of February 2025:

1. Jammu and Kashmir:

All schools from class 1 to 12 will remain closed until February 28, 2025 .

. Schools will reopen in March 2025 after the winter break.

2. Punjab:

In celebration of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, February 26, the Punjab government has declared a holiday for government offices, government schools, private schools, and colleges.

3. Uttar Pradesh:

As per the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council’s holiday schedule, schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed on February 26, 2025.

4. Nationwide Sunday Holiday:

Schools across India will remain closed on February 23, 2025, due to Sunday.

Alternative Learning Measures: Online Classes and Virtual Learning

Despite the temporary closure of schools, education authorities in affected districts are taking proactive measures to ensure students continue learning. Online classes will be conducted in most regions, including Prayagraj and Varanasi, to compensate for lost classroom hours. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with school-specific announcements and access digital learning platforms provided by educational institutions.

Final Thoughts: Plan Ahead for February 2025 School Closures

With these school closures in multiple states, it is essential for parents and students to plan their schedules accordingly. Whether due to religious festivals, election-related disruptions, or seasonal academic breaks, these holidays offer an opportunity for students to engage in self-study, complete assignments, and participate in online learning. Keep an eye on official notifications from school administrations and state education departments for any further updates regarding school reopening dates.