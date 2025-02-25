Telangana ECET 2025 Notification Released: Application Process, Exam Dates, and More

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025 notification has been officially released on February 25, 2025. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the application process for the exam will commence on March 3, 2025.

This entrance test is designed for Diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree holders who seek lateral entry admission into B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm programs across Telangana.

The TS ECET 2025 will be conducted on May 12, 2025, by the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, on behalf of TSCHE. This exam provides a gateway for diploma holders and B.Sc (Mathematics) graduates to gain direct admission into the second year of undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in various colleges across Telangana.

Notification Release: February 25, 2025

Eligibility Criteria for TS ECET 2025

Candidates applying for TS ECET 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed a Diploma in Engineering and Technology/Pharmacy from a recognized board or institution in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

from a recognized board or institution in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. B.Sc graduates must have studied Mathematics as a compulsory subject. Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be Indian citizens and must belong to the state of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Minimum Percentage: General category candidates must secure at least 45% marks, whereas reserved category candidates (SC/ST) must have at least 40% marks in the qualifying exam.

Application Process for TS ECET 2025

Candidates can apply for TS ECET 2025 online by following the steps below:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the TS ECET 2025 portal (official website link to be activated soon). Registration: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link and enter basic details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and phone number. Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. General/OBC Candidates: ₹900/-

₹900/- SC/ST Candidates: ₹500/- Fill in the Application Form: Enter educational details, personal information, and choice of exam centers. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates in the prescribed format. Submit and Print Application: After reviewing all details, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

TS ECET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TS ECET 2025 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam pattern is as follows:

Mode of Exam: Online (CBT)

Online (CBT) Duration: 3 hours

3 hours Total Questions: 200 (Multiple Choice Questions)

200 (Multiple Choice Questions) Subjects Covered: Engineering Stream: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Engineering Subject Pharmacy Stream: Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology B.Sc (Mathematics): Mathematics, Analytical Ability, and Communicative English

Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer, no negative marking.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 Notification

Along with TS ECET 2025, the TS LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test) and PGLCET (Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test) notifications have also been released. These exams are meant for admissions into three-year and five-year LLB programs, as well as two-year LLM courses in Telangana.

How to Apply for TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025

Visit the Official Website (to be updated soon). Register Online by providing personal and academic details. Pay the Application Fee: General Category: ₹800/- (TS LAWCET), ₹1000/- (TS PGLCET)

SC/ST Category: ₹500/- (TS LAWCET), ₹800/- (TS PGLCET) Fill in the Form and Upload Documents. Submit and Take a Printout for Future Use.

Why TS ECET and TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2025 are Important?

The TS ECET is crucial for diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) graduates looking for direct admission into the second year of engineering and pharmacy courses, saving one academic year. On the other hand, TS LAWCET and PGLCET provide opportunities for law aspirants to get into prestigious law colleges across Telangana.