Telangana SSC Exam 2025: Hall Ticket to Be Released Shortly – Check Details

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) is set to release the SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for the March 2025 Exam on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination must download their admit card online, as it will not be sent via post.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. Candidates will need to provide their registration number and date of birth to access and download their hall ticket.

Below is a complete guide on how to download the Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025, exam details, important instructions, and the subject-wise SSC exam timetable.

Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

Exam Name: BSE Telangana SSC March 2025 Exam

BSE Telangana SSC March 2025 Exam Conducting Body: Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana)

Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) Hall Ticket Release Date: To be announced

To be announced Exam Dates: March 21 to April 04, 2025

March 21 to April 04, 2025 Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Mode of Hall Ticket Release: Online

Online Hall Ticket Download Credentials: Registration Number & Date of Birth

How to Download Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025?

Students can download their hall ticket from the official website by following the steps below:

Visit the Official Website Go to bse.telangana.gov.in. Navigate to Hall Ticket Section Click on the “Hall Ticket” option available on the homepage. Select SSC March 2025 Exam Hall Ticket Click on “SSC March 2025 Exam Hall Ticket” to proceed to the login page. Enter Login Credentials Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the required fields. Download & Print the Admit Card Click on the “Submit” button to view your hall ticket.

button to view your hall ticket. Download the PDF version and take a printout on A4-size paper for future use.

Details Mentioned on Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Students must verify the details printed on their hall ticket. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact their school authorities or BSE Telangana.

Here are the key details mentioned in the SSC Hall Ticket 2025:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph of the Candidate

Signature of the Candidate

School Name & Code

Examination Center Name & Code

Exam Dates and Timings

Subject Code and Name

Important Exam Instructions

Documents to Carry Along with SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Students appearing for the SSC March 2025 Examination must carry the following items to the exam center:

Mandatory Documents:

✅ SSC Hall Ticket 2025 (Printed copy)

✅ Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card, School ID, or any Government-issued ID)

✅ Recent Passport-size Photograph

Recommended Items:

✅ Pens & Pencils (Black/Blue ink)

✅ Geometry Box (For Mathematics & Science subjects)

✅ Transparent Water Bottle

✅ Hand Sanitizer (Small bottle)

✅ Face Mask (If COVID-19 guidelines apply)

⚠️ Important: Candidates without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.

Telangana SSC Exam Time Table 2025

The BSE Telangana SSC March 2025 Exam will be conducted from March 21 to April 04, 2025. The detailed subject-wise exam schedule is as follows:

Date Day Subject Exam Timing March 21, 2025 Friday First Language (Group A) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM First Language Part I (Composite Course) 9:30 AM – 12:50 PM First Language Part II (Composite Course) 9:30 AM – 12:50 PM March 22, 2025 Saturday Second Language 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM March 24, 2025 Monday Third Language (English) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM March 26, 2025 Wednesday Mathematics 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM March 28, 2025 Friday Science Part I (Physical Science) 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM March 29, 2025 Saturday Science Part II (Biological Science) 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM April 2, 2025 Wednesday Social Studies 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM April 3, 2025 Thursday OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM April 4, 2025 Friday OSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit & Arabic) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the Telangana SSC March 2025 Exam must follow these essential guidelines:

✔️ Report at least 30 minutes before the exam time (Exam starts at 9:30 AM).

✔️ Carry your hall ticket and valid ID proof to the exam center.

✔️ Do not carry electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches.

✔️ Strictly follow COVID-19 protocols (if applicable), including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

✔️ Avoid malpractice or cheating during the exam, as it may lead to disqualification.

