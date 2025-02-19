Telangana Board Exams 2025: How New Rules Will Impact SSC & Inter Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced crucial guidelines to ensure the seamless execution of the TS Intermediate Exam 2025 and the TS SSC Exam 2025.

These directives were established during a virtual meeting led by Krishna Aditya S, IAS, the Board’s Secretary.

The meeting focused on security enhancements, infrastructure upgrades, and efficient coordination to facilitate a hassle-free examination experience for students across Telangana.

The Telangana Board has confirmed the schedule for the 2025 examinations:

TS SSC Board Exams: March 21 to April 4, 2025

March 21 to April 4, 2025 TS Inter Board Exams: March 5 to March 25, 2025

These dates have been carefully planned to ensure a well-organized examination process. The Board has implemented stringent security measures to uphold fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the evaluation process.

Advanced Security Measures: CCTV Surveillance at Exam Centers

To prevent malpractices and enhance security, TGBIE has mandated the installation of advanced CCTV surveillance systems at all examination centers. This directive applies to government, private, and residential junior colleges. The introduction of state-of-the-art surveillance aims to ensure that exams are conducted under strict monitoring, thereby minimizing the risk of unfair practices.

Additionally, the Board has emphasized the importance of securing strong rooms, ensuring the proper storage of question papers, and assigning district-level officers to oversee security protocols. These measures are expected to significantly reduce any chances of question paper leaks or misconduct during the exams.

Five Key Directives Issued by TGBIE for TS Board Exams 2025

To further streamline the examination process, TGBIE has introduced five major directives:

1. Deployment of Experienced Staff

Only well-trained and experienced invigilators will be assigned to exam duties. This initiative aims to reduce errors, ensure smooth management, and avoid any confusion during examinations.

2. Mandatory CCTV Surveillance at Exam Centers

All examination centers, including government and private institutions, must install high-quality CCTV cameras. These systems will actively monitor exam activities and deter any attempts of malpractice or misconduct.

3. Verification of Examination Staff

To ensure credibility and efficiency, a strict verification process for examination staff has been implemented. Only thoroughly vetted personnel will be entrusted with exam-related responsibilities.

4. Question Paper Security Inspections

District-wise and center-wise inspections will be conducted to verify the security arrangements of question papers. This includes their safe storage, controlled access, and proper distribution procedures.

5. Coordination and Monitoring for a Disturbance-Free Exam Environment

The Board has emphasized the need for effective coordination among district officials to maintain a peaceful exam environment. Regular monitoring of exam-day activities will be enforced to prevent disruptions and ensure compliance with all security measures.

TGBIE’s Focus on Transparency and Efficiency

Transparency and efficiency remain top priorities for the Telangana Board. By implementing these directives, the Board aims to eliminate disruptions, prevent malpractices, and create a fair, secure, and well-organized examination framework. District officials will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with all security measures and operational guidelines.

Final Preparations for TS Inter and SSC Exams 2025

As the TS Inter and SSC exams approach, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is focused on making final arrangements to ensure smooth execution. The emphasis on security, infrastructure, and thorough planning will contribute to a seamless examination experience for students.

With CCTV monitoring, secure question paper storage, experienced staff deployment, and enhanced coordination, the Telangana Board is committed to upholding the highest standards of examination integrity. These measures will not only provide a stress-free experience for students but also reinforce trust in the evaluation process.

Stay tuned for further updates on Telangana Board Exam 2025 as TGBIE continues to implement new strategies for a secure and efficient examination system.