TSPSC to Announce Group 2 Result 2025 Soon – Check Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) successfully conducted the preliminary examination for Group 2 vacancies on December 15 and 16, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 positions across multiple government departments. As thousands of aspirants eagerly await the TSPSC Group 2 Result, here is a detailed analysis of the examination process, expected cut-off marks, and the next stages of selection.

Overview of TSPSC Group 2 Examination 2024

The TSPSC Group 2 exam is a crucial step in recruiting candidates for various government roles, including:

Mandal Panchayat Officer

Assistant Section Officer (General Administration & Finance Departments)

Assistant BC Development Officer

Assistant Registrar

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer

Naib Tehsildar

Assistant Labour Officer

Key Highlights

Department Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Exam Name TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 Total Vacancies 783 Exam Dates December 15 & 16, 2024 Result Status To be declared Official Website websitenew.tspsc.gov.in

Exam Structure and Format

The TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 was conducted in an objective-type multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The test consisted of four papers, each lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes with a total of 150 marks per paper.

Exam Schedule

December 15, 2024 Paper 1: General Studies & General Abilities Paper 2: History, Polity & Society

December 16, 2024 Paper 3: Economy & Development Paper 4: Telangana Movement & State Formation



Marking Scheme

Each correct answer: +1 mark

+1 mark Incorrect answer: 0.25 negative marking

0.25 negative marking Unattempted question: No penalty

The question paper was available in three languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu, ensuring accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The results for the TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 are expected to be announced soon on the official website websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024

While the official cut-off marks are yet to be released, analyzing previous years’ trends can provide an estimate of the expected range.

Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General 450-460 marks 440-450 marks BC 430-440 marks 420-430 marks

Candidates should aim for a score within or above these brackets to maximize their chances of proceeding to the next selection stages.

Selection Process: What’s Next After the TSPSC Group 2 Exam?

Candidates who qualify for the TSPSC Group 2 Prelims will advance to the next phases of the selection process, which include:

Mains Examination: The main exam will test candidates on more in-depth knowledge of subjects covered in the prelims. Interview Round (if applicable): Certain positions may require candidates to appear for an interview. Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must present their educational and category-related documents for verification. Final Merit List & Appointment: Based on performance in all stages, a final merit list will be published, and selected candidates will receive appointment letters.

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024?

Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scores: