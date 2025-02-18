EducationTelangana

TSPSC to Announce Group 2 Result 2025 Soon – Check Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon. Check the expected category-wise cut-off marks, merit list updates, and next steps for the selection process. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Abdul Wasi18 February 2025 - 15:19
TSPSC to Announce Group 2 Result 2025 Soon – Check Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks
TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Candidates eagerly await the official announcement and category-wise cut-off marks.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) successfully conducted the preliminary examination for Group 2 vacancies on December 15 and 16, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 positions across multiple government departments. As thousands of aspirants eagerly await the TSPSC Group 2 Result, here is a detailed analysis of the examination process, expected cut-off marks, and the next stages of selection.

Overview of TSPSC Group 2 Examination 2024

The TSPSC Group 2 exam is a crucial step in recruiting candidates for various government roles, including:

  • Mandal Panchayat Officer
  • Assistant Section Officer (General Administration & Finance Departments)
  • Assistant BC Development Officer
  • Assistant Registrar
  • Assistant Commercial Tax Officer
  • Naib Tehsildar
  • Assistant Labour Officer

Key Highlights

DepartmentTelangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)
Exam NameTSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024
Total Vacancies783
Exam DatesDecember 15 & 16, 2024
Result StatusTo be declared
Official Websitewebsitenew.tspsc.gov.in

Exam Structure and Format

The TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 was conducted in an objective-type multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The test consisted of four papers, each lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes with a total of 150 marks per paper.

Exam Schedule

  • December 15, 2024
    • Paper 1: General Studies & General Abilities
    • Paper 2: History, Polity & Society
  • December 16, 2024
    • Paper 3: Economy & Development
    • Paper 4: Telangana Movement & State Formation

Marking Scheme

  • Each correct answer: +1 mark
  • Incorrect answer: 0.25 negative marking
  • Unattempted question: No penalty

The question paper was available in three languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu, ensuring accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Release Date & Where to Check

The results for the TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 are expected to be announced soon on the official website websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024

While the official cut-off marks are yet to be released, analyzing previous years’ trends can provide an estimate of the expected range.

Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

CategoryMale CandidatesFemale Candidates
General450-460 marks440-450 marks
BC430-440 marks420-430 marks

Candidates should aim for a score within or above these brackets to maximize their chances of proceeding to the next selection stages.

Selection Process: What’s Next After the TSPSC Group 2 Exam?

Candidates who qualify for the TSPSC Group 2 Prelims will advance to the next phases of the selection process, which include:

  1. Mains Examination:
    • The main exam will test candidates on more in-depth knowledge of subjects covered in the prelims.
  2. Interview Round (if applicable):
    • Certain positions may require candidates to appear for an interview.
  3. Document Verification:
    • Shortlisted candidates must present their educational and category-related documents for verification.
  4. Final Merit List & Appointment:
    • Based on performance in all stages, a final merit list will be published, and selected candidates will receive appointment letters.

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024?

Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scores:

  1. Visit the official TSPSC website: websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024” link.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Tags
Abdul Wasi18 February 2025 - 15:19

Related Articles

BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Telangana Govt for Alleged Appeasement

BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Telangana Govt for Alleged Appeasement

18 February 2025 - 18:05
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviews designs for Telangana’s new smart ration cards.

Telangana Launches ATM-Style New Smart Ration Cards with CM Revanth Reddy’s Photo; 1 Lakh to Be Distributed First

18 February 2025 - 17:42
Telangana Senior Citizen Card 2025: Key Benefits, Easy Application Process, and How to Access Vital Services

Telangana Senior Citizen Card 2025: Key Benefits, Easy Application Process, and How to Access Vital Services

18 February 2025 - 16:44
Telangana India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 519 Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates – Check Division-wise List

Telangana India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 519 Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates – Check Division-wise List

18 February 2025 - 15:29
Back to top button