TSPSC to Announce Group 2 Result 2025 Soon – Check Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks
TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon. Check the expected category-wise cut-off marks, merit list updates, and next steps for the selection process. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) successfully conducted the preliminary examination for Group 2 vacancies on December 15 and 16, 2024.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 positions across multiple government departments. As thousands of aspirants eagerly await the TSPSC Group 2 Result, here is a detailed analysis of the examination process, expected cut-off marks, and the next stages of selection.
Table of Contents
Overview of TSPSC Group 2 Examination 2024
The TSPSC Group 2 exam is a crucial step in recruiting candidates for various government roles, including:
- Mandal Panchayat Officer
- Assistant Section Officer (General Administration & Finance Departments)
- Assistant BC Development Officer
- Assistant Registrar
- Assistant Commercial Tax Officer
- Naib Tehsildar
- Assistant Labour Officer
Key Highlights
|Department
|Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)
|Exam Name
|TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024
|Total Vacancies
|783
|Exam Dates
|December 15 & 16, 2024
|Result Status
|To be declared
|Official Website
|websitenew.tspsc.gov.in
Exam Structure and Format
The TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 was conducted in an objective-type multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The test consisted of four papers, each lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes with a total of 150 marks per paper.
Exam Schedule
- December 15, 2024
- Paper 1: General Studies & General Abilities
- Paper 2: History, Polity & Society
- December 16, 2024
- Paper 3: Economy & Development
- Paper 4: Telangana Movement & State Formation
Marking Scheme
- Each correct answer: +1 mark
- Incorrect answer: 0.25 negative marking
- Unattempted question: No penalty
The question paper was available in three languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu, ensuring accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.
TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Release Date & Where to Check
The results for the TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024 are expected to be announced soon on the official website websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access their scorecards.
Expected Cut-Off Marks for TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2024
While the official cut-off marks are yet to be released, analyzing previous years’ trends can provide an estimate of the expected range.
Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Male Candidates
|Female Candidates
|General
|450-460 marks
|440-450 marks
|BC
|430-440 marks
|420-430 marks
Candidates should aim for a score within or above these brackets to maximize their chances of proceeding to the next selection stages.
Selection Process: What’s Next After the TSPSC Group 2 Exam?
Candidates who qualify for the TSPSC Group 2 Prelims will advance to the next phases of the selection process, which include:
- Mains Examination:
- The main exam will test candidates on more in-depth knowledge of subjects covered in the prelims.
- Interview Round (if applicable):
- Certain positions may require candidates to appear for an interview.
- Document Verification:
- Shortlisted candidates must present their educational and category-related documents for verification.
- Final Merit List & Appointment:
- Based on performance in all stages, a final merit list will be published, and selected candidates will receive appointment letters.
How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024?
Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scores:
- Visit the official TSPSC website: websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.
- Click on the “TSPSC Group 2 Result 2024” link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Click on the Submit button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.