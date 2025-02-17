“TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Coming Soon: Check Your Expected Cut-Off Marks!”

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to declare the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 soon. The examination, conducted for the recruitment of 783 vacancies across various government departments, was held on December 15 and 16, 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the result, as it will determine their eligibility for further stages in the recruitment process.

Overview of the TSPSC Group 2 Examination

The TSPSC Group 2 examination was held for positions including Mandal Panchayat Officer, Assistant Section Officer in General Administration and Finance Departments, Assistant BC Development Officer, Naib Tehsildar, and other crucial roles in Telangana’s state government. Out of the 551,855 registered candidates, more than 250,000 candidates appeared for the examination across 1,368 centers spanning all 33 districts of Telangana.

The exam, which consisted of four papers, was conducted over two days. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15, while Papers 3 and 4 took place on December 16. Each paper was of 150 marks and lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The format of the exam was objective-type multiple-choice questions available in three languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu. Importantly, there was no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted answers.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for TSPSC Group 2 2025

While the official cut-off marks for the TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 are yet to be released, historical data from previous years offers a rough estimate of the expected cut-off ranges for different categories. Candidates should aim for scores within or above these ranges to increase their chances of progressing to the next stage of recruitment.

Here’s a general guide to the category-wise expected cut-off marks based on previous years:

General Category : 130-145 marks

: 130-145 marks OBC Category : 120-135 marks

: 120-135 marks SC/ST Category : 110-120 marks

: 110-120 marks PH Category: 100-110 marks

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025

Once the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 is officially released, candidates can easily check their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official TSPSC website: www.tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Results’ section. Find and click on the link titled ‘TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025’. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields. Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

What’s Next After TSPSC Group 2 Result?

Once the results are announced, candidates who qualify in all four papers will move forward to the next stages of the selection process, which may include document verification, interviews, and further assessments. It’s crucial to stay updated with official notifications from TSPSC regarding the next steps.

Conclusion

As the release of the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 approaches, candidates are urged to stay prepared and check the official website regularly for updates. With 783 vacancies to be filled, this is a golden opportunity for aspirants aiming to serve in key administrative positions in Telangana’s state government.

Good luck to all candidates!