TGBIE Offers Second Chance for Students to Take Practical Exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has granted a second opportunity to students who missed their practical examinations earlier this year, provided they have valid reasons for their absence.

These rescheduled practical exams will be conducted from February 18 to February 22, 2025, across various district headquarters in the state.

The decision came after numerous students appealed to the board, citing legitimate reasons for their absence from the originally scheduled practical exams. Some of the reasons included participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela, involvement in accidents, and conflicting NCC-B certificate exams.

Understanding the difficulties faced by students due to these unavoidable circumstances, the TSBIE has now offered an extension to ensure that all students have a fair opportunity to complete their exams.

Rescheduled Practical Exams: Centers and Procedures

In response to these requests, the TGBIE has instructed the district Intermediate education officers to establish one or two exam centers at each district headquarters. This will ensure convenient access for students across Telangana who missed the practical exams.

The rescheduled exams will take place in a controlled and organized manner, following the board’s standard procedures.

As per a circular issued by the board, the practical exams for both general and vocational courses will be concluded by February 22, 2025. The board has emphasized that all necessary arrangements, including the appointment of examiners, will be made to facilitate smooth conduct of the exams.

The TGBIE has also made it mandatory for the practical exams to be held under CCTV surveillance to maintain transparency and prevent any malpractice during the process.

Also Read | Telangana Intermediate Public Exams 2025: QR Codes on Hall Tickets to Help Students Locate Exam Centres

Preparations for Theory Exams

The rescheduled practical exams will be the final hurdle before the commencement of the much-awaited intermediate theory exams, which are set to begin on March 5, 2025. Students are advised to complete their practical exams promptly to ensure no disruptions in their preparation for the upcoming theory exams.

The TGBIE’s move to reschedule practical exams reflects its commitment to providing a fair and accessible examination system for all students, ensuring that those who missed exams due to valid reasons have a chance to make up for it. This step also aligns with the board’s broader goal of upholding educational standards and fairness in the state of Telangana.