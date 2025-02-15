Telangana Intermediate Public Exams 2025: QR Codes on Hall Tickets to Help Students Locate Exam Centres

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced a new and efficient way for students to find their exam centres without hassle.

With the Intermediate Public Examinations set to commence on March 5, 2025, students can now use Quick Response (QR) codes printed on their hall tickets to navigate to their designated centres with ease.

QR Codes for Easy Navigation to Exam Centres

Exam stress often begins even before students enter the examination hall, as many struggle to locate their assigned centres, particularly on the first day.

To address this issue, TG BIE has integrated QR codes into hall tickets, allowing students to scan and access a route map directly on their smartphones. This advanced digital feature will help them:

Identify the exact location of their exam centre.

of their exam centre. View a clear and detailed route map .

. Estimate the travel time, factoring in real-time traffic conditions.

With this technology, students no longer need to worry about getting lost or arriving late due to location confusion.

Eliminating Confusion Between Similar College Names

Several corporate colleges in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, share similar names but have different college codes. This often leads to confusion among students.

By incorporating QR codes on hall tickets, the exam board ensures that each student can precisely locate their assigned venue without any mix-ups.

Additional Features on Hall Tickets for 2025

To further assist students, TG BIE has introduced additional improvements to hall tickets this year:

Full Address Printed on Admit Cards Previously, a word limit of 13 characters restricted the address details.

restricted the address details. This year, the complete address of each exam centre will be printed, eliminating ambiguity. Contact Details for Assistance Hall tickets will now include: Contact details of the Chief Superintendent of the exam centre. Departmental Officer’s contact number. Board’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) number for quick assistance.

Students facing any issues on the exam day can immediately reach out for support.

Verification of Nominal Rolls and Subject Details

TG BIE has also released nominal rolls, allowing students to verify their credentials and the subjects they are appearing for. The Board has sent SMS notifications to registered mobile numbers, informing students to check for any discrepancies and request necessary corrections before the exam date.

Massive Student Participation in 2025 Exams

A total of 9,96,541 students have registered for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, which will be conducted from March 5 to March 25.

With a high number of candidates appearing, the use of QR codes and improved hall ticket features will significantly enhance the exam experience and ensure smooth coordination.

Steps to Use the QR Code on Hall Tickets

Students can follow these simple steps to use the QR code for navigation:

Take out your smartphone and open the camera or a QR code scanner app. Scan the QR code printed on your hall ticket. Click on the link that appears after scanning. View the Google Maps route leading to your exam centre. Check the distance and estimated travel time to plan your journey accordingly.

Board’s Continued Efforts for a Hassle-Free Examination Process

Over the years, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has been implementing student-friendly technological advancements to make the examination process more seamless.

Earlier, the Board had launched an Exam Centre Locator Application, which helped students find their exam venues. The introduction of QR codes is another step toward ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and convenience.

Final Words: Plan Ahead for a Stress-Free Exam Day

With the new QR code feature, detailed hall ticket information, and dedicated helplines, students appearing for the Intermediate Public Exams 2025 can now focus on their studies without the additional worry of locating their exam centres.

The Board advises students to scan their QR codes in advance, plan their travel routes, and reach their centres well before the exam time to avoid last-minute stress.

Stay updated with all exam-related news and announcements by visiting the official TG BIE website. Wishing all students the best for their exams!