Ramzan 2025: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, Fasting to Begin on March 2 in India

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramzan will commence on Sunday, March 2, 2025, as the crescent moon marking the beginning of fasting was not sighted anywhere in India on Friday, February 29.

Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk’s Fatehpuri Mosque, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, confirmed that due to cloudy weather, the moon was not visible in Delhi-NCR. Officials from various states, including Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, were contacted, but no confirmed sighting of the moon was reported.

No Sighting in Gujarat’s Kutch Region

Historically, the Kutch region in Gujarat has been a reliable location for moon sightings. However, this year, there was no news of visibility from there as well.

Given this situation, Islamic scholars have announced that Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, will complete 30 days, and the first fast of Ramzan will be observed on March 2 (Sunday).

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi, Syed Shaban Bukhari, also confirmed the decision. He stated, “Today (Friday), the moon of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak has not been sighted. Therefore, it is announced that the first fast will be on March 2, 2025.”

Similarly, Imarat-e-Shariah Hind, a prominent Muslim organization, reported that cloudy skies in Delhi and other parts of the country hindered moon visibility. After cross-verifying with multiple regions, it was officially announced that Ramzan will start from March 2.

Importance of Moon Sighting in Islamic Calendar

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, each month consists of 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. The first day of Ramzan is determined by the appearance of the crescent moon. Since the moon was not sighted on Friday, the current month, Shaban, will complete 30 days, making Sunday the first day of fasting.

Ramzan Traditions and Special Prayers

With the sighting of the Ramzan moon, the holy month begins the next day, during which Muslims worldwide fast from dawn to dusk. Alongside fasting, special night prayers (Tarawih) are performed in mosques. These prayers include the recitation of the entire Quran, continuing until the Eid moon is sighted, marking the end of Ramzan.

Call for Prayers and Peace

Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed has urged the Muslim community to maximize their prayers and good deeds during this sacred month. He stated, “I appeal to the people to pray for the well-being of the 140 crore citizens of India.”