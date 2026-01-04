Bangladesh Announce 15-Player Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Dhaka: Bangladesh have revealed a 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will serve as captain, extending his leadership role as the side seeks to make a notable impact on the international stage. The batting will largely depend on the captain, with support from Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon. The Asian team features a well-rounded bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain will provide valuable contributions in turning the tables and making Bangladesh a genuine contender in the tournament. Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21.

The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo. Bangladesh have participated in every T20 World Cup but are yet to reach the semifinals or further. They begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7. Following the BCCI’s recent decision to release Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCB has called for Bangladesh’s World Cup matches to be moved to Sri Lanka.

Also Read: North Korea Fires Missiles, US Says No Immediate Threat

However, the ICC is yet to respond to this request. Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Litton Kumar Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Md Tawhid Hridoy, Md Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Md Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaif Uddin, Md Shoriful Islam.