Bangladesh Election Commission Confirms No Local Elections Before National Polls

The Bangladesh Election Commission has officially ruled out the possibility of holding local elections prior to the national elections. This statement comes amid ongoing disputes among major political parties in the country regarding the timing of the elections.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, a member of the Election Commission, who requested to remain anonymous, emphasized the challenges of holding local elections at this time. He stated, “We are also observing the law and order situation. We all know the morale of law enforcers has been low since August 5. It would not be wise to hold local elections when police morale is still low.”

Election Commissioner Explains the Delay in Local Elections

Earlier this week, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud clarified that the Commission is not currently considering local elections. He explained that local elections in Bangladesh typically occur in phases. He also pointed out that starting the local elections now would likely make it impossible to hold the parliamentary elections by December or January, which is the expected time frame for the national polls.

Political Parties Divided on Election Timing

The issue has caused significant tension among political parties. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) have separately met with the Election Commission, calling for national elections to be held this year. However, Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that local elections take place before the national elections.

At a rally on Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary Mia Golam Parwar reiterated his party’s stance, asserting that national elections should only occur after local government elections. He further accused political conspiracies of obstructing electoral reforms and a fair voting process.

BNP Threatens Protests Over National Election Postponement

In contrast, BNP has issued a warning to the interim government, headed by Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, and other political factions in Bangladesh. The BNP has strongly opposed any efforts to delay national elections under the guise of reforms. The party warned that such tactics would lead to heightened protest movements, according to local media reports.

Tensions Grow Between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami

As the Election Commission prepares for the national elections in December 2025, tensions appear to be rising between two former allies, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. BNP, now the largest political party in Bangladesh after the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, is focused on prioritizing the national elections. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami continues to push for local government elections first, signaling a deeper rift between the two political entities.

The ongoing debate over election timing continues to shape the political landscape of Bangladesh as the country approaches its crucial national elections.