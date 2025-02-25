Bangladesh Medical Students Protest for Reforms in “March for Justice”

Dhaka: Medical students across Bangladesh have launched a “March for Justice” on Tuesday, demanding immediate reforms related to the use of the title “Doctor.” The protest comes after ongoing disputes regarding the title being unlawfully used by medical assistants, according to local media reports.

Medical Students Demand Title Restrictions

The demonstrators are calling for the title “Doctor” to be reserved exclusively for MBBS and BDS degree holders, arguing that medical assistants have been using the title without legal authorization. The protests are sparked by a long-running issue, with medical assistants seeking legal recognition for the use of the title. A Bangladesh court is expected to issue an order on Monday concerning a writ petition filed in 2013 by medical assistants seeking the title. However, the medical students have expressed urgency, demanding a swift resolution to prevent the further misuse of the title.

Police Block March Amid Growing Tensions

As the demonstrators marched towards the court to present their demands, police blocked their path at the High Court gate, halting the progress of intern doctors and medical students. This has further escalated tensions, with reports from The Daily Star confirming the disruption of the protest march.

Nationwide Academic Shutdown

In response to the ongoing protests, medical students nationwide have declared a complete academic shutdown, beginning the previous day. This includes boycotting all classes, examinations, and clinical services. Jabir Hossain, President of the Doctors’ Movement for Justice, told The Dhaka Tribune that intern doctors have refrained from providing services in hospital wards as part of the protest.

Key Demands of the Protesting Medical Students

The protesting students have outlined a five-point demand, which includes:

Granting Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) registration exclusively to MBBS and BDS degree holders. Discontinuing the registration of medical assistants (MATS graduates). Shutting down all medical assistant training schools (MATS) and substandard medical colleges. Revoking the designation of “Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officers” for MATS graduates, renaming them as “Medical Assistants.”

Also Read: Big Change at Unilever: CFO Fernando Fernandez to Become New CEO and Lead Company’s Growth



Rising Protests Among Students Nationwide

This protest is part of a broader wave of student unrest across Bangladesh, where students are also calling for improved safety and security due to the growing law and order issues in the country. The medical students’ protests highlight their specific grievances, which reflect the larger dissatisfaction among students nationwide regarding the current socio-political situation.

The ongoing protests have raised awareness about the concerns of the medical community and the need for reforms in the healthcare education system in Bangladesh.