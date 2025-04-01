Bangladesh: Several injured, vehicles torched in clash between BNP and Jamaat

Dhaka: A violent clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami in Rajshahi’s Bagha upazila resulted in several injuries and widespread destruction.

A total of four shops were vandalised, five motorcycles and a van were set on fire, and dozens were injured in the violent altercation, according to local reports.

Conflict Triggers and Escalation

The unrest began in the Bausa union of Bagha, stemming from a dispute over alleged corruption in the distribution of Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) cards. Witnesses stated that the BNP student wing (Chhatra Dal) allegedly attacked Jamaat’s student wing (Islami Chhatra Shibir).

In retaliation, Shibir activists later attacked BNP supporters, escalating the violence. BNP supporters responded by ransacking shops and setting fire to vehicles linked to Jamaat sympathizers.

Allegations and Blame Game Between BNP and Jamaat

Both parties blamed each other for the violence. Jamaat accused BNP supporters of initiating the violence, including an attempted murder of their student leader on March 30. They also claimed their activists’ homes and businesses were targeted, resulting in injuries and financial losses. Jamaat demanded justice and called for action against the perpetrators.

On the other hand, BNP leader Rejaul refuted Jamaat’s allegations, claiming that Chhatra Dal leader Rajib Ahmed was attacked unprovoked by Shibir activists while having tea after iftar. Rajib is reportedly in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Police Response and Investigation

The Bagha Police Station has confirmed that Jamaat has filed a case regarding the violence, but no arrests have been made yet. Police are currently investigating the matter to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

Background to the Clash

This violence follows earlier disputes between the two parties regarding the alleged misuse of VGD cards in Basua union. Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami had staged a human chain protest against VGD card corruption, which led to a verbal confrontation between BNP workers and Jamaat activists. The disagreement escalated into a clash, injuring five people from both sides.

Political Tensions and Growing Rift

The ongoing conflict between BNP and Jamaat marks a growing rift between the two once-allied political parties. This rift contrasts with the unified political front displayed during the ousting of the Awami League government in August 2024, led by Sheikh Hasina. The recent violence indicates that the unity among Bangladesh’s political outfits is fading.