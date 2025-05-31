Bank Holidays June 2025: Banks Closed for 12 Days Across India – Full List Here!

New Delhi: With June 2025 just around the corner, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official schedule of bank holidays. Customers across India should note that banks will be closed for a total of 12 days next month, impacting physical branch operations.

These closures include weekly offs (all Sundays and the second & fourth Saturdays) and specific religious and regional festivals observed in various states. Planning essential branch-based transactions is crucial to avoid inconvenience.

Key Highlights for June 2025 Bank Holidays

12 Closure Days: Includes 4 Sundays, 2 Saturdays (second & fourth), and 6 festival/regional holidays.

Major Festival: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) leads to closures on June 6th in some states (like Kerala) and pan-India on June 7th.

Long Weekend: Banks in Kerala will be closed from June 6 (Bakrid) through June 8 (Sunday), creating a 3-day closure.

Regional Variations: Holidays like Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa, Ratha Yatra, and Remna Ni affect specific states only.

Digital Banking Available: Online banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs remain operational on holidays.

Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2025

Here is the complete state-wise schedule as per RBI guidelines:

June 1 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All India June 6 (Friday): Eid-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) – Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram June 7 (Saturday): Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) – All India June 8 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All India June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa – Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim June 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday – All India June 15 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All India June 22 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All India June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) – Odisha, Manipur June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – All India June 29 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All India June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni – Mizoram

Banking Services During Holidays

While physical bank branches will be shut on these 12 days, customers can rely on digital services:

Net Banking & Mobile Apps: Perform most transactions (fund transfers, bill payments, investments).

UPI (Unified Payments Interface): Send and receive money instantly.

Digital Wallets: Make payments and recharges.

ATMs: Available 24/7 for cash withdrawals and balance inquiries.

Important Note: Transactions involving physical cheques or demand drafts cannot be processed on holidays as these fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, for which the holidays are declared.

Plan Your Visits

Holidays can vary slightly based on local state government notifications. Customers are advised to:

Confirm the exact holiday schedule with their local bank branch.

Prioritize essential branch visits on working days.

Utilize digital channels for uninterrupted banking.

The RBI sets the annual holiday calendar considering national, state, and religious observances to ensure smooth banking operations nationwide. Stay informed to manage your finances efficiently in June 2025.