Karun Nair boosts case for Test team selection with double ton against England Lions

Canterbury: Karun Nair has made a strong case for his return to the Indian Test team by scoring a brilliant double century during the second day of the red-ball match between India A and England Lions at Canterbury. Resuming his innings from 186*, the right-handed batter brought up his fourth first-class double hundred with a stylish pull shot off Eddie Jack.

A Statement Knock Ahead of England Test Series

This knock is Nair’s first 200-plus score for India A and arrives at a crucial time, just ahead of the first Test between India and England starting June 20 in Leeds. With the Indian team’s Test lineup under review, Nair’s performance is likely to catch the eye of head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors, especially with the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle beginning.

Commanding the Middle Order

Coming in at number three after captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed early, Nair took time to settle before displaying a full range of shots. He played the moving Dukes ball with confidence, driving through covers and executing well-timed cuts and upper cuts on the back foot.

Key Partnerships with Sarfaraz and Jurel

Nair stitched a 181-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan, who contributed a fluent 92 off 119 balls. He then built another solid 195-run partnership with vice-captain Dhruv Jurel, who scored 94 from 120 deliveries before falling to pacer Ajeet Singh Dale on Day 2.

Eyes on a Test Recall After 2017

Karun Nair, who famously scored a triple century against England in Chennai in 2016, last played a Test in 2017. With this dominant knock, he has put himself back into contention for selection in the Indian Test squad, potentially marking a remarkable comeback.