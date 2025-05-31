Telangana Boosts Gaddar Film Awards Cash Prizes, Sets New Record in 2025

The Telangana Government has announced significant cash incentives for the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, aimed at celebrating cinematic excellence in the state. These awards are set to offer ₹10 lakh for each Best Film, surpassing even the long-standing Nandi Awards in terms of prize money.

₹4.5 Crore Budget Allocated for Awards

A total of 73 awards will be presented as part of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. The government has allocated ₹4.5 crore for the awards, including both film and individual categories. In addition, the overall award ceremony will be conducted with a grand budget of approximately ₹25 crore.

Individual Awards to Receive ₹3–5 Lakh Each

For individual categories such as Best Actor, Actress, Director, and Technicians, cash rewards ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh will be given. Special memorial awards will also carry a cash incentive of ₹10 lakh each.

Film Rankings: Top 3 Categories with Cash Prizes

The awards will recognize the top three films with generous incentives:

Best Films (11 total) – ₹10 lakh each

– ₹10 lakh each Second Best Films – ₹7 lakh each

– ₹7 lakh each Third Best Films – ₹5 lakh each

1248 Nominations Received, Final Winners Announced

The award committee received a whopping 1,248 nominations, which were meticulously reviewed before finalizing the winners. This marks a grand return to government-sponsored film awards in Telangana after nearly 14 years.

Major Winners: Allu Arjun, Prabhas Among the Honorees

The much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’ earned Allu Arjun the Best Actor award, while Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki’ won Best Film. Actress Nivetha Thomas and several other noted film industry professionals also secured awards in various categories.

Award Ceremony to Be Held on June 14

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 ceremony is scheduled for June 14 at Hyderabad’s HITEX exhibition center. The event is expected to draw attention from the entire South Indian film fraternity.

